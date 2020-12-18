O'Fallon Progress
O’Fallon girls tennis team lands several individuals on all-conference team
The 2020 girls tennis all-conference awards for the Southwestern Conference included several O’Fallon standouts.
Southwestern Conference Most Improved Award
Gabi Schram (senior)
1st Team Doubles
Ali Mueller (senior) & Megan Mueller (junior)
1st Team Singles
Gabi Schram (senior)
2nd Team Singles
Ava Taylor (junior)
Kelsey Dismukes (junior)
3rd Team Doubles
Analiese Reidelberger (freshman) & Megan Marrs (sophomore)
3rd Team Singles
Brooke Riggan (junior)
Brooke Holland (junior)
OTHS finished the season at 10-4 overall and 4-2 in league play.
