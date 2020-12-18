Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon girls tennis team lands several individuals on all-conference team

For the Progress

The 2020 girls tennis all-conference awards for the Southwestern Conference included several O’Fallon standouts.

Southwestern Conference Most Improved Award

Gabi Schram (senior)

1st Team Doubles

Ali Mueller (senior) & Megan Mueller (junior)

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

1st Team Singles

Gabi Schram (senior)

2nd Team Singles

Ava Taylor (junior)

Kelsey Dismukes (junior)

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

3rd Team Doubles

Analiese Reidelberger (freshman) & Megan Marrs (sophomore)

3rd Team Singles

Brooke Riggan (junior)

Brooke Holland (junior)

OTHS finished the season at 10-4 overall and 4-2 in league play.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service