After military service, O’Fallon man focuses on supporting community in public sphere

Military service and public service have gone hand in hand with Ross Rosenberg, who is seeking his second term, unopposed, as alderman in Ward 1.

“I want to make a positive difference in what happens in a city that I genuinely love,” he said

After 24 years active duty in the Air Force, Rosenberg retired from Scott Air Force Base in 2012. He continued in civil service for the Department of Defense for six years, and now works in information system security for Applied Insight at Scott. He and his wife Lisa make their home in O’Fallon.

“I retired here, on purpose, and I truly do love living in O’Fallon. I have one of the best gigs out there,” he said.

Rosenberg entered politics in 2017, explaining two of his longtime mantras are: “Be the change you want to see in the world” and “If not me, then who?”

So, he took the plunge, and after learning on the job, he is still eager to work on behalf of residents.

“To do this the right way, in my opinion, it takes a lot more time than I had thought,” he said.

But said he realizes the commitment is rewarding, promising to be accountable and keep communication open.

“I am very honored to have been given the privilege to represent so many super cool people and I promise to do so to the best of my abilities,” he said. “I want to be their voice.”

Moving the city forward in a positive direction is a responsibility he said is important — trying to balance the best interests of residents while benefiting the entire city.

Currently, he serves as vice chairman of the public works committee and is on the public safety committee.

He has been devoted to supporting veterans causes, especially in his adopted hometown, at the O’Fallon VFW Post 805.

An avid motorcyclist, he belongs to The Arch City Riders motorcycle club, which support veteran’s organizations and people in need. His motorcycle club’s charitable work has provided thousands of dollars plus toys, food, bicycles and such to children in need as well. Every year they have a Toy Drop.

“I am profoundly proud of my club’s achievements in our relatively short existence,” he said.

He also helped Beth Ortega’s realtor group collect toys for kids this Christmas.

In the fall, he and fellow Ward 1 alderman Dennis Muyleart supported assisting the Society of St. Vincent de Paul through donations, getting the word out about what they need and services they provided.

Helping others is just something he learned to do growing up, splitting his time between Chesterfield and Florissant, Missouri.

“I have very early memories of my parents being politically active, more in the ‘support’ arena than in running for any public offices themselves,” he said.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

One of the greatest honors of his life was having been “coined” by a soldier who served as a Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. That happened two years ago.

“Anyone who understands the background and meaning of ‘being coined’ by someone in a position of immense respect and/or authority and has a military background will understand the depth of this specific coin/honor,” he said. “The silhouette and engraved number beneath it are of the amazing soldier who gave me this honor. I was honored, beyond words.”

He joined the Air Force, he said, because of its ideals.

“I have always wanted to serve the greater good, to be a part of, contribute to something bigger than just myself,” he said.

The Rosenberg file

Rosenberg has four children: Daughters, Meghan and Shelby, and sons, Jordan and Elijah Rosenberg; and two granddaughters Nadalynn and Londyn.

They are active in the community, in local youth sports, police explorers, church and civic groups. He enjoys supporting local “mom and pop” businesses and conversing with residents. And he is an enthusiastic supporter of the St. Louis Blues and Cardinals.

And he does want to hear complaints and concerns.

He quoted Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”

Get to know Ross Rosenberg

Q: Do you have words to live by?

A: “Never let a chance go by to do something nice for someone.”

Q: Whom do you most admire?

A: “My wife. She is the most genuinely selfless person that I’ve ever met.”

Q: If you could spend time with a famous person, past or present, whom would it be?

A: “Without hesitation, Martin Luther King Jr.”

Q: What is the last book that you read?

A: “Three Nights in August” by Tony LaRussa.

Q: What do you do for fun and relaxation?

A: “Ride my Harley/listen to music”

Q: What is the usual state of your desktop?

A: “Sticky note covered, that’s how I keep track of things!”

Q: What did you want to do career-wise when you were growing up?

A: “I wanted to be a professional photographer or sports writer.”

Q: What do you think is your most outstanding characteristic?

A: “My daughter said, ‘My interest in hearing (hearing to understand) all sides of a topic, in order to make the best decision.’ I agree that fits me. I also think that I do my genuine best to try to live the life that will help guide my children into reaching whatever their goals may be.”

Q: What irritates you most?

A: “People who are negative, by nature. One of the things I learned, from an amazing supervisor, very early in my military career, ‘Complaining/criticizing something without offering a viable/reasonable alternative is just whining!’”

Q: What type of music do you listen to?

A: “Almost everything, depending on my mood. Typically, my fallback is Classic Rock. (i.e. Eagles, Boston, Kansas, Elton John, Billy Joel, etc.)”

Q: What do you like most about your job?

A: “My full-time job: I appreciate the part I play in protecting the cyber security of the Department of Defense’s network. My alderman job: Every day I get to talk to residents and hear what’s important to them.”

Q: If you were independently wealthy, what would you be doing?

A: “I would be traveling with my wife, taking my Harley so we could go places that normal tours/tourists don’t go.”

Q: When they make a movie of your life, who would play you?

A: “Someone funny, maybe a little rough around the edges ... as I am always a work in progress.”

Q: If you were stranded on a deserted island, what would you have with you?

A: “I’d say my wife, but she’d be upset that I chose to make her stranded with me, so I will have a solar-powered satellite radio. Honorable mention: A boat to get off the island or a lifetime supply of hot wings.”