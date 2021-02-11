‘Shop in the Name of Love,’ Winter Market events scheduled in O’Fallon on Saturday

Downtown businesses in O’Fallon are hoping sweet deals will warm customers’ hearts and bring them to the district Saturday, Feb. 13, for their group promotion, “Shop in the Name of Love.”

Now following coronavirus Phase 4 guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the businesses require everyone to wear masks and to social distance. Customers are encouraged to follow all signage and instructions.

Participating merchants offering promotions include Art Gecko Creative Studio, Boarding House Bistro, Courage and Grace DIY Studio, Fezziwig’s Marketplace, Furchild, Refinery Salon, Sweet Katie Bee’s Sustainable Café, Three Sisters Crafts and Gifts, and Charles Fricke VFW Post 805.

The Feb. 13 event coincides with Winter Market at the Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station.

Market Coordinator Sarah Burton said because of the chilly forecast, they have shortened planned hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The National Weather Service has now indicated a frigid temperature of 10 degrees as the high on Saturday.

Burton said the Micro Market will include Dierks Farms Grass-Fed Beef, D&M Farms, Boarding House Bistro, Snack., Main Street Pastures, Kaleidoscope Craft Brew Coffee, All About the Sweets Bakery, Boss Biscuits, The Bread Guy, Harriett’s Sweet Treats, Suga’ Pies, Nitro Salsa and The Coffee House Company.

Burton said garage doors on the O’Fallon Station will be closed, and if necessary, will count visitors coming in and out of the building to keep within the current capacity limits. There will be vendors outdoors to visit.

Pre-orders have been encouraged. Check with vendors on their specific guidelines.

Micro Markets are also planned for Saturdays — March 13 and April 10. The Vine Street Market kicks off its regular season in May and will run through October. Special dates and events take place during the “off-season.”

Because it is Valentine’s Day weekend, several restaurants have special “Dining for Two” options Saturday and Sunday. Check the restaurant’s Facebook pages to find out about the menu specials and reservations.

Thursday, Feb. 11, is the last day to pre-order brunch and breakfast in bed kits for Valentine’s Day and any special orders for pick-up Sunday, Feb. 14. However, Beth Hendrix said their bakery case will be filled Saturday. They also have homemade hot chocolate bombs filled with marshmallows.

Longtime downtown mainstay Wood Bakery has been making the Polish doughnut Paczkis this month and selling them on specific days before Ash Wednesday on Feb. 17. Traditionally, the doughnut is eaten on Fat Tuesday.

The large doughnuts are pronounced either “Poonch-key” or “pawnch-key” and have roots in Catholicism. Because Catholics observe Lent by giving up an indulgence, they were created to use up sugar, eggs, butter, lard and other things before the 40-day period commenced.

Wood Bakery will have them available Saturday and Monday, Feb. 16 until they sell out — they are open from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They offer two different kinds — Bavarian cream-filled ones coated with powdered sugar or sugar-glazed ones filled with raspberry jam.

Downtown District donations

For the month of February, select businesses in the Downtown District of O’Fallon are donating a portion of sales to Randy’s Rescue Ranch, which is rebuilding after a fire last year.

Furchild will donate 5 percent of all sales through the month of February while Refinery Salon will donate 10 percent and be a drop-off for donations.

Courage & Grace DIY Studio will donate 20 percent of all their Valentine projects sold, with their Hearts in Design project set for Saturday to be 10 percent. Patrons can make their own 5-inch Polymer clay heart for that special someone on Saturday any time from 1-6 p.m.

Additional business deals offered

Three Sisters will donate 10 percent of monthly sales. If people donate $10, they can schedule a free class to make a bracelet or pendant or take a free bracelet kit home. A quilled box will be made during Coffee and Craft class from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

Boarding House Bistro in O’Fallon will collect all month at their location and give Randy’s 10 percent of bottle sales of certain wine labels, both red and white blends. They will have wine samples available Saturday.

Ellen Leaf-Moore said Fezziwig’s Marketplace will donate to Spencer Kennel in O’Fallon. Starting Thursday, Feb. 11, people can drop a donation in a jar in the shop and they will match up to $500 of what is collected.

Fezziwig’s recognizing Chinese New Year

Friday, Feb. 12, is Chinese New Year, and to celebrate the Year of the Oz, Fezziwig’s has a few spots remaining for their “My Little Dumpling” virtual cooking class from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can register here: https://www.fezziwigsmarket.com/product/20210213-sat-feb-13-my-little-dumpling-chinese-new-year-class/757?cs=true&cst=custom&fbclid=IwAR3Vo9gA0MlJULjK-dsjl_weo4q0XYKmyH26JY6ungliFk583-ViTAH_qFE

Fezziwig’s has many beverage options, and now has full bean coffee for sale.