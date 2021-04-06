$92 million city budget reflects potential local economy rebound in O’Fallon

Around the time the FY2022 budget goes into effect May 1, the staff is optimistic revenues will begin to rebound in O’Fallon after the state’s coronavirus public health restrictions are lessened.

A nearly $92 million budget for the next fiscal year is headed for approval April 19 now that the O’Fallon City Council has advanced it. The aldermen received the financial forecast from Director of Finance Sandy Evans before acting on the ordinance at the April 5 meeting.

With Congress passing the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the city may be able to recoup lost revenue from FY2021, including hotel/motel tax, food and beverage and parks program revenues — but details are unclear right now, according to the finance department.

Because of the state budget deficit, the staff does not know yet if there will be any reductions in Local Government Distributive Fund revenues. Should changes occur, the budget may need to be amended.

The annual budget must be passed before the start of the fiscal year — which is May 1 — by municipalities that have adopted the Budget Officer System, and filed with the St. Clair County Clerk before then.

The amount is $91,911,064, which is slightly higher than the initial budget review because it increased slightly to add a fire truck and a change in the Motor Fuel Tax Fund transfer from a reserve line item.

The annual budget includes expenditures in all funds and is balanced by an estimate of revenues anticipated to be received during the next fiscal year.

Funded roadwork

In other action, the council approved using $1.825 million of Motor Fuel Tax and Rebuild Illinois funds, which will be used for the reconstruction of Venita Drive. The city clerk must submit an Illinois Department of Transportation resolution form for the money.

The project will reconstruct Venita Drive from Taylor Road to the Porter-Simmons Roundabout. Work includes storm sewer installation, curb and gutter, and hot-mix asphalt paving.

The south half of this project received a federal STP grant to cover $594,000 of the construction costs; but the north half was not awarded grant funds. The reconstruction of the two phases will be combined into one project that is planned to be completed summer and fall of this year.

The council also approved executing an IDOT construction engineering services agreement with Geotechnology Inc., for the Venita Drive reconstruction project, which will use $15,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds. The project includes materials testing.

Aldermen approved an agreement with Visu Sewer of Missouri for a sewer lining program in Wards 1, 3 and 4, which will cost $546,493.75.

Winding Creeek project

Another project receiving funds was the Winding Creek concrete rehabilitation and resurfacing plans this year Christ Brothers’ Asphalt will receive $1,564,091.28 for the pavement management program.

Since implementing the program three years ago, the city has increased the average Pavement Condition Index of the asphalt and concrete streets from 79 to 82, primarily by resurfacing existing asphalt streets, which had the lowest ratings.

After overlaying most of the asphalt streets, the concrete streets now need to be addressed. This contract will patch and asphalt overlay the oldest phases of the Winding Creek subdivision.

Other business

For auditing services, the council OK’d to pay up to $41,000 to Sikich LLP for the fiscal year ending April 30, including a single audit if required. They also approved the years from 2022 to 2025, with the amount not to exceed $45,600.

The city sent proposal packets to eight different auditing firms, but only received two offers — from Clifton Larson Allen and Sikich. Both firms have strong reputations, but after careful consideration and review, the finance staff recommended Sikich, which has offices in both St. Louis and Springfield, and both will handle the city’s account. Sikich was also lower in cost than CLA.

The council approved the preliminary plat for Stone Briar Phase 2, which includes 52.7 acres that will be subdivided into 61 single-family lots, which range in size from 10,100 square feet to 22,300 square feet.

A total of 11.96 acres of common ground is located at the east edge of the development along Ogles Creek, containing space for stormwater systems and future park land and/or greenways. An outlot on the southeast side of the creek is 16.11 acres, which would be a third phase of the subdivision.

More about proposed subdivision

The proposed subdivision is the second phase of Stone Briar — which was originally approved in 2004 — and included an annexation agreement for 169 homes, to be constructed in three phases by 2024. The first phase included 102 lots off Old Collinsville Road.

The subdivision will contain all local streets, which consist of a 50-foot right-of-way with 30 feet of pavement back of curb to back of curb, and a 60-foot right-of-way for Stone Briar Drive. Sidewalks have been incorporated into the preliminary plat on both sides of the street.

The developer will be tying onto the city of O’Fallon water system. Sanitary sewer service will be through Caseyville Township.

Staff added conditions — detention must be in an outlot that is maintained by a homeowners association and that the existing detention pond abutting the southwest corner shall be cleaned out, regraded and recertified with as-built drawings, so it can adequately manage stormwater runoff.

Street trees will be provided on Stone Briar Drive in the lawn between the curb and sidewalk every 50 feet. On all other streets in the development, the developer will install street trees in the front yard of the individual lots, at a frequency of 1 per lot.

Waste Management

Paul Bickford of Waste Management services was present to update the city on an improvement in services.

He said he would be at O’Fallon City Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, to help seniors, age 65 and up, sign up for their senior discount. He asked that seniors bring a driver’s license or state-issued ID, and a past account statement.