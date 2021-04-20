O’Fallon American Legion Post 137 honors World War II veteran Bernard ‘Whitey’ Schwarz

After serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, Bernard “Whitey” Schwarz devoted much of his free time to helping veterans.

To thank him for his loyalty, the Fischer-Sollis American Legion Post 137 in O’Fallon has named its reception hall in his honor.

The Bernard “Whitey” Schwarz Hall was officially dedicated Saturday, April 17, with Legion members and two of his siblings present for the event.

Schwarz was a member for 75 years — the longest one — and served the organization in many positions, including as the post commander in 1958. For 50 years, he was the adjutant, who keeps the records. Whitey also was a charter member of the O’Fallon Veterans Monument Committee, starting in 2002 up until his death last year.

Even after his death on Aug. 1, 2020, at age 97, Schwarz did not forget the Legion. His brother, Ken, presented Legion Commander Chuck Jorgenson with a check for $1,000 on Saturday.

“Whitey wanted you to have this,” Ken said.

Jorgenson noted his generosity.

“Whitey was always looking for ways to help veterans,” he said.

Kind words and anecdotes were expressed by attendees

Jorgenson, a retired Army colonel who has been the post commander for six years, said Whitey was an invaluable resource and an inspiration.

“I loved him. He taught me something every day,” he said.

Donald W. Scheyer, the 22nd District Commander for the past two years, said Whitey’s help was much appreciated. He echoed Jorgenson’s statement.

“I loved working with him. He was good at sharing information and he was very helpful. He loved the Legion,” Scheyer said.

His sister, Lois Schmidt of O’Fallon, said she was proud of his efforts.

“It’s very gratifying. I am glad they are recognizing all that he did for them,” she said.

There were 11 children in the family born to Mike and Dorothy Schwarz, and Whitey was the third oldest. He was born in Detroit, but the family later moved to O’Fallon, where their father farmed over 100 acres, raising dairy cows and growing grain.

Six of the Schwarz boys served in the military. Whitey and Ken were in the U.S. Army Air Corps; brothers Floyd, Lloyd and Gerald served in the Army; and Arthur was in the Navy.

Their father paid for their first Legion dues so that they would become members.

“That’s the one thing Dad wanted when you got out — you joined the Legion,” Ken said.

One son, Elmo, died when he was 18, Ken said, and Howard helped run the farm, so he was given a deferment. There were three sisters — Muriel McCrory, Doris Hansen and Lois Schmidt.

Active in Legion

Whitey and his wife, Rose, who preceded him in death in 2015 after 59 years of marriage, were both active in Legion activities. Rose was a 60-year member of the Auxiliary, and she held many offices on the local, district and state level.

“Every weekend, they were going somewhere, doing something for the Legion,” she said.

The family was close, Schmidt said. As he and Rose did not have any children, they cared for their nieces and nephews.

“He was always very interested in the children of the family. He looked out for the kids,” Schmidt said.

“If you don’t have family, you don’t have anything,” Ken said.

More about Whitey

After spending two years as a tech sergeant in the service (1943-45), Whitey worked at what was then called Independent Engineering. It changed names several times and closed as Magna Fab.

He then worked at Packet Dairy in O’Fallon until he retired. He belonged to the Dupo Sons of the American Legion, Teamsters Union — the 22nd and the O’Fallon United Church of Christ.

He loved playing cards — Rummy in his older years, and Pinochle and Euchre in his younger days. Whether he was around his kitchen table or in the Legion Canteen, he enjoyed the camaraderie associated with card games.

Remodeled Legion Building

The Legion, located at 109 W. Penn St., recently had some remodeling done, including the women’s bathrooms.

Two years ago, they put on a fresh coat of paint, new awnings and added handicapped-accessible features. A stair-lift was installed.

The Canteen opens at 10 a.m. daily, and closes at midnight Monday through Friday, and at 1 a.m. Saturday. The Post’s Schwarz Hall is available for event bookings. The phone number is 618-632-8879.