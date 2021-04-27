Classic building in O’Fallon may become a historic landmark

One of O’Fallon’s commercial properties constructed during the post-World War II building boom is under consideration as a Local Historic Landmark.

In 1947, Hank’s Service Station opened at 102 S. Vine St. as a “one stop station for the complete service for the auto or truck owner.” That property is now the O’Fallon Tire Center.

The O’Fallon Historic Preservation Commission has determined the Hillesheim Building, in the heart of the downtown district, “is a beautiful representation of a classic American service station.”

For the growing number of vehicles in society, these stations helped move post-war America into the future, they said, and brought communities together.

“Over the years, the building has been wonderfully maintained and continues to be a classic example of days gone by that helped shape and move the city of O’Fallon into the future. Therefore, the O’Fallon Historic Preservation Commission deems this building worthy of recognition as a historic landmark,” their report said.

After the commission held a public hearing April 6, an ordinance recognizing the property’s historic significance was approved on first reading at the O’Fallon City Council meeting April 19 and will be up for final approval May 3.

Current owner John Hillesheim presented documents to the commission for consideration. He purchased the property in 2003, after opening the O’Fallon Tire Center there in December 1990. Hometown Barbershop and L&D Wilson’s Siding and Roofing are also located there.

The once-empty lot had been used for events — such as carnivals — until Henry “Hank” Ben Wuebbels Jr. (1914-1987) broke ground Sept. 19, 1946, for his new service station. Since 1937, he had operated O’Fallon Gas & Oil Supply at the northwest corner of U.S 50 and Parkview, but that had become too small for him. The new site allowed for expansion.

Wuebbels sold Zephyr brand gasoline and oil. He offered emergency delivery of furnace oil from onsite storage tanks. He provided such services as car greasing, car washing, repair, tires and accessories.

In 1950, the station was known as O’Fallon Gas & Oil Supply. By 1960, it focused on lawn and garden equipment sales and service, in addition to automotive work and fuel service.

Around 1979, ownership of the business was transferred to Walter “Wally” Kueker (1920-2005), who had worked there since the early to mid-1950s.

Kueker retained property ownership when the business was bought in 1986 by Ed Luttrell. They also specialized in home delivery of gasoline, diesel fuel and home heating oil. The five gas tanks on the site were removed in 1989 and the incorporated company dissolved in 1991.

The site has met the Historic Preservation Commission criteria:

Its significance or value as part of the historical, cultural, artistic, social, ethnic, political, or other heritage of the community, state or nation.

Its embodiment of elements of design, detailing, materials or craftsmanship that renders it architecturally significant or innovative.

Its representation of a sense of time and place unique to the city.

“They are one of America’s most common commercial building types and are emblematic of the 20th century. Surviving historic stations are physical reminders of the transportation revolution and the influence of increased mobility on the landscape. They are a reflection of car culture, pop culture, corporate standardization, and an era of customer service that today seems quaint,” the report stated. (Background taken from taken from the National Park Service Preservation Brief No.46, “The Preservation and Reuse of Historic Gas Stations,” by Chad Randl),

The O’Fallon Historic Preservation Commission includes Chair Andrea Fohne, Vice Chair Robert Jordan, Secretary Shannon Mason and members Steve Brown, Julie Spengler, Brian Keller, Mark Kampen and Susan Hertich.

Mayor recognizes outgoing aldermen

At their last council meeting April 19, Mayor Herb Roach recognized outgoing aldermen Matthew Gilreath, Ray Holden and Mark Morton for their years of service. They did not seek re-election. They said it was an honor to serve the residents.

Gilreath will become the O’Fallon Township Clerk, after seeking that office April 6. He was appointed to the council in 2016 and re-elected in Ward 3 in 2017.

Morton served one term and was chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee. He said he ran for council when he did not have children, and now, four years later, has three children under age 4. He did not rule out returning to municipal participation in future years.

Holden, who was elected in 2013 in Ward 6, served as chairman of the Parks and Environment Committee and the Community Development Committee. He commented that he was a “man of few words.” Holden did not respond to a press inquiry about his reason not to run again.

Roach welcomes new aldermen

Roach said the three newly elected candidates are coming on board with positive attitudes: Roy Carney in Ward 3, Stephanie Smallheer in Ward 4 and Jim Campbell in Ward 6. They will be sworn in May 3.

“They all share the vision and hope that O’Fallon continues to grow and develop in a smart manor and to be a safe place to raise a family and develop a business,” he said.

He mentioned that more than 80 percent of the city’s elected leadership team stays in place after being re-elected (the mayor, City Clerk Jerry Mouser and Treasurer David Hursey, plus four aldermen — Jerry Albrecht, Chris Monroe, Ross Rosenberg and Dan Witt). They will be sworn in at the May 3 meeting.

“This helps with the continuity of our city’s plans. It also has a significant impact on new businesses when they look at a community and political stability,” he said.

TIF Funds Distributed

In other action, the council declared a surplus of funds in the special tax allocation fund for its Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Project areas: TIF District 3 Central Park, TIF District 4 U.S. 50/Scott Troy Road, and TIF District 5 Central City.

This is required by the Illinois Tax Increment Allocation Redevelopment Act when declaring a surplus (pass through) and is done annually.

The amount of $378,319.61 is sent to the St. Clair County Collector, who distributes it to the respective taxing districts like the affected districts of real property taxes from real property in the redevelopment project areas.

More on TIFs

The amount of $223,016.30 represents the pass-through amounts from TIF 3-Central Park from Menards, Commercial R.E. LLC (Gander Mountain property), and Central Park Retail redevelopment agreements.

The amount of $141,631.99 represents the pass-through amounts from TIF 4 from U.S. 50/Scott Troy Road-Metroplex. The remaining balance of $13,671.32 represents the pass through from those parcels in TIF 5-Central City TIF area.

Because of the delay in receiving the final property tax distribution from the county, this annual resolution was not presented at the March 22 Finance Committee meeting.

It was necessary to put it on the council agenda first so the resolution could be approved, then taxes disbursed to the county by April 30, the end of the fiscal year.

Mayor’s Report

Roach presented the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce with a proclamation on their 75th anniversary. He noted their service and representation of the business community and said they have contributed to the city’s quality of life and overall economic stability.

He reappointed Dave Hopkins to the Police Pension Board for a two-year term expiring in 2023 and the Fire Pension Board for a three-year term expiring in 2024.