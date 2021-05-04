O’Fallon City Council moves forward with mix of incumbents, new aldermen

As the second term of O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach begins, he looked back regarding his first four years and said he is looking forward to what the city can accomplish going forward.

Roach, a former alderman for six years and a District 90 school board member for eight years, was re-elected April 6 unopposed, as were City Clerk Jerry Mouser for a second term and City Treasurer David Hursey for his sixth.

“I will be the first to tell you that this has been a team effort. None of this occurs without everyone working together for the benefit of our entire community. I’m blessed with a council that knows how to raise questions, but they also know how to come together to get things done for our citizens,” Roach told the Progress.

“I’m also fortunate to have a very good staff that is on the same page and going in the same direction. And I can’t say enough for our citizens and how they step up and get involved when needed to help get things done and to help others,” said Roach, whose experience includes 40-plus years in business management.

“When I say team, I mean all of our elected officials, our city staff, our citizens and our businesses,” he said. “I’m so very proud to have the opportunity to work with and serve such a great team for four more years.”

After being sworn in Monday, May 3, Roach pointed out over 80% of the city’s leadership team remains in place, and he believes that continuity is an asset to the challenges that lie ahead.

He said in southwestern Illinois, only 14 of 40 mayors were re-elected, with some not wanting to serve again for various reasons. He cited the uncertainty about state funding, new legislation involving police reform and other issues, and the extra work involved in COVID-19 mitigation efforts as reasons some mayors chose not to run again. He said those reasons were reflected across the state.

He thanked the past and present aldermen for their “work, time and effort” and for not “playing politics.” He complimented the three newly elected aldermen.

“The new members to the team are coming in with a positive mindset on how we continue to see O’Fallon grow and move forward,” he said.

New aldermen Roy Carney, Ward 3; Stephanie Smallheer, Ward 4; and Jim Campbell, Ward 6, were seated on the O’Fallon City Council on Monday, May 3, and sworn in along with re-elected incumbents Ross Rosenberg, Ward 1; Jerry Albrecht, Ward 2; Christopher Monroe, Ward 5; and Dan Witt, Ward 7.

Everyone thanked the voters and said it was an honor to serve the community.

Campbell thanked residents for answering their doors when he was campaigning, and said he was surprised by the friendliness and openness, which he wants to reflect during the next four years.

Witt said he enjoys serving the residents.

“I think they deserve to have someone looking out for their best interests,” he told the Progress.

He said his goals for the next four years are to work on storm water drainage issues, try to develop Rieder Road commercial area, find a suitable tenant for Southview Plaza and “keep O’Fallon moving forward in a positive position as we have during the last four years.”

New Committee Appointments

With two chairmen no longer on the new council, the committee vice chairs were named chairs — with Todd Roach taking over Community Development Committee, and Jessica Lotz as vice-chair, and Nathan Parchman moving to chair the Finance and Administration Committee, with Campbell as vice-chair.

Public Safety, Public Works and Parks and Environment committees retained their chairs — Kevin Hagarty, Witt and Albrecht.

Fiscal Responsibility

During his report, Roach said the city’s real-estate tax rate has been reduced for the fourth straight year — by 14% — and is back to a rate lower than it was in 2009.

In a previous interview, he reflected on the city’s fiscal responsibility from 2017 through 2020.

“We have been able to develop programs to stimulate new growth during the last three years that ranks in the Top 10 years of growth that the city has seen in the over 30 years that it has been keeping records on it,” Roach said.

Water and sewer increases were eliminated, thus reducing over $1 million in savings to customers.

Long-term city debt was reduced by over 25%, thus lowering interest rates on the city’s part of the deb without extending payments.

O’Fallon has the highest bond rating of any city in southwestern Illinois with an AA+ rating, and is among the top 10%.

The city has reduced millions of dollars in cost by using competitive bidding, developed by the newly created investment oversight committee. The committee oversees the investment of city reserves.

A future goal is a comprehensive study on all forms of city income.

Public Safety

O’Fallon is rated among the top 5% safest cities in Illinois. The police department is one of 28 fully certified in the state.

The mayor said the city will continue to support the development and staffing of the public safety departments.

City Efficiency

A 5-year Capital Improvement Plan has resulted in infrastructure improvements. Mayor Roach wants the city to be proactive vs. reactive.

An automated permit system has streamlined the process and responses are timelier.

Growth Plans

Working with local businesses and the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce on the development of the Downtown District and the redevelopment of four older business sites.

Return of city-wide community activities like City Fest, Vine Street Market and a Fourth of July celebration.

The development of the new Mid America Commerce Center to further diversify the city’s economy, produce jobs and reduce tax pressure on homeowners.

Look at possible development of other parks, enhance baseball fields at the Sports Park.

Study 60-year-old swimming pool and consider new or expanded aquatic facilities.

Complete and implement a new 20-year Master Plan.

Improved Communication

Mayor Roach pointed to weekly newspaper and Facebook messages and videos; Saturday and evening hours at O’Fallon City Hall to meet with citizens; and quarterly town hall meetings as ways he has opened communication to keep citizens informed.

City Hall

All the city staff have returned to work at city hall.

“They are back in full force, effective May 3,” Roach said.