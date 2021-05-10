O'Fallon Progress
O’Fallon boys tennis team knocks off Alton in Southwestern Conference match
The O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team recently defeated Alton in a Southwestern Conference match to improve to 7-2.
Boys singles - Wednesday, May 5: O’Fallon vs. Alton High School
Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon defeated Xavier Carter, Alton: 6-0, 6-1
Kaden Vollmer, O’Fallon defeated Parker Mayhew, Alton: 6-0, 6-0
Nic Strobel, O’Fallon defeated Luke Boyd, Alton: 6-0, 6-0
Luke Russo, O’Fallon defeated James McKeever, Alton: 6-4, 6-0
Cameron Woll, O’Fallon defeated Victor Humphrey, Alton: 6-2, 6-0
Rowen Brunner, O’Fallon defeated Matt Price, Alton: 6-1, 6-1
Boys doubles - Wednesday, May 5: O’Fallon vs. Alton High School
Kaden Vollmer/Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon defeated Xavier Carter/Parker Mayhew, Alton: 8-1
Luke Russo/Nic Strobel, O’Fallon defeated Luke Boyd/James McKeever, Alton: 8-1
Cameron Woll/Rowen Brunner defeated Victor Humphrey/Chance Linnefelser, Alton: 8-0
