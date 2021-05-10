O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon boys tennis team knocks off Alton in Southwestern Conference match

For the Progress

The O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team recently defeated Alton in a Southwestern Conference match to improve to 7-2.

Boys singles - Wednesday, May 5: O’Fallon vs. Alton High School

Boys doubles - Wednesday, May 5: O’Fallon vs. Alton High School

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service