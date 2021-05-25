‘Hero Down, Flag’s Up’ — O’Fallon residents carry on The Flagman’s Mission Continues

This week, The Flagman’s Mission Continues was in Monticello, Illinois, near Champaign, to honor a fallen police officer, Christopher Oberheim, who was killed in the line of duty. He was 44 and had been shot after responding to a domestic disturbance.

Last week, the group headed to Louisport, Kentucky, in the Bowling Green area to honor a World War II veteran killed at Pearl Harbor when he was 18 years old. Howard Scott Magers served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Oklahoma. He was buried with full military honors, at age 97, after DNA tests revealed his identity 80 years later.

About 2,600 American flags lined a route to honor both men, courtesy of The Flagman’s Mission. The goal is to honor the service, lives and sacrifices of the men and women who have worn the uniform, said Jeff Hastings of O’Fallon, who is the CEO.

During the past year, Hastings has honored the late Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt by continuing his mission. Eckhardt died of cancer in March 2020.

“We wanted people to know we’re still here,” Hastings said.

Hastings, who met Larry about 13 years ago, is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who has lived in O’Fallon since he was in fourth grade and served in the Air National Guard.

Traveling in a 400-mile radius, Hastings attends funerals for soldiers on active duty or killed in action, retired military, and police officers and first responders killed in the line of duty.

Since May 2020, Hastings and company have put American flags up at 29 fallen heroes’ services. He said it’s about community support and awareness.

“We see the spectrum,” he said. “Those killed in action are tough on us emotionally. It’s difficult for the families. It’s a tragedy and emotions are raw.”

The Flagman’s Mission provides all the equipment, tools, instructions, organization, and networking. Sometimes, they have short notice and the logistics can be a challenge, but they persevere.

“It’s to bring people together, unite people, a town to stand behind something,” Hastings said. “We charge absolutely nothing. We operate on donations from the public.”

James Kenyon of O’Fallon, who is retired Army, is a team member.

“That’s the right thing to do any way,” he said.

Hastings has five board members who help run the non-profit organization, and then there are associate members and supporters.

Rod Thompson, a retired naval officer who has lived in O’Fallon since 1996, is the administrator and board member. He sends heartfelt thank-you notes to all donors.

“We’ve had donations from $10 to $1,000,” he said. “The generosity is just amazing. We see it first-hand.”

Hastings said incorporating the group helps in its longevity and transparency.

“When we can honor a fallen hero and we can take care of families and just continue on the mission, the feeling you get right here in your heart is all the pay and all the gratitude you ever need,” he said.

“Without these guys (he pointed to Kenyon and Thompson), and the followers, I couldn’t do this,” he said.

Thompson noted the group cares about the integrity of their process.

“It’s about being honest, upfront and ethical about everything that we do,” he said.

They also work on the repatriation of missing-in-action soldiers who are finally being identified through the work of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

“We will take the lead on these missions, spending months planning a true welcome home for these soldiers, working to make these historical events unforgettable by those who may have been waiting for decades for this day, a close to a soldier’s service that has been unknown for so long,” Hastings said.

These events, which are sometimes planned six months ahead, are often like family reunions or block parties, he said.

“The family has overwhelming support and it’s about bringing a community together,” Hastings said. “It’s a celebration of life.”

‘You see America at its best’

Kenyon said they meet many good-hearted people at these services.

“You see America at its best,” he said.

“It makes you feel good about volunteering,” Thompson said.

“We have Gold Star parents and mothers who want to help. They remember that we were there for them,” Hasting said.

Hastings said he and his crew are touched by how a community comes together to honor these men and women.

“I’m the CEO, but it’s the teamwork of our board members and networking to get the community involved wherever we may be,” he said. “And it’s a community project giving them a way to pay honor to a fallen hero from their community.”

‘It’s never about any of us’

Hastings, who is reluctant to turn any spotlight in his direction, puts the focus on others.

“It is never about any of us — it’s about bringing honor, closure and respect by the community for the community and for the family of a fallen hero,” he said.

Hastings said all the veterans’ organizations help them out, too.

With the tagline, “Hero Down, Flags Up,” Hastings and volunteers put out the word help is needed to display all or a portion of the 2,600 American flags he puts into service on the road.

He seeks manpower — anyone over the age of 12 years old who can lift 10 pounds or more and advises to wear work gloves and walking shoes — plus pick-up trucks and cargo vans.

People are always asking, “What can I do to help?” he said.

With enough volunteers, sometimes 150-200, the group can set up and take down in two hours or less, Hastings said.

They meet at a location, such as a high school, parking lot or an open field, and go over instructions.

How they spread awareness

“It’s about getting the word out,” Kenyon said. “It’s really great to see the community come out at the safety briefing.”

They use social media as a communications tool.

“Our social media informs the public about respecting our country and the institutions essential in providing our freedoms and our expressions of patriotism,” Hastings said. “Our mission operates regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, political affiliation or sexual preference.”

Hastings said they meet many patriots.

“We are one team working together. We are not political,” he said.

Hastings explained the 400-mile radius includes all of Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, and part of Iowa, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Kansas.

One reason for limiting the geographic area is the travel time. Hastings does not drive at night, he said, for “safety purposes.”

Goals of Flagman’s Mission, contact info

The mission’s goals, in addition to honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, are to provide patriotic and educational information and pageantry for civic, military and community funerals, parades and patriotic events.

“We provide programs and education about flag etiquette, ceremonies, and proper rendition of honors for military active duty and veterans, police and firefighters, first responders, and other public officials,” Hastings said.

For more information, visit the http://www.theflagmanmission.org/ or the Facebook page, send a message to theflagmanmission@gmail.com, or call 618-409-0323.

Donations will be accepted and acknowledged. Checks can be mailed, payable to The Flagman’s Mission Continues, to 118 W 6th St., O’Fallon, Illinois 62269.

Larry the Flag Man

Hastings honors the late “Larry the Flag Man” by telling his story on their website.

Larry Eckhardt had attended a soldier’s funeral, possibly around 2006, and was struck by how little had been done publicly to commemorate the man in his small western Illinois hometown of Aledo.

A few days later, Eckhardt bought 50 flags, each about 3x5 feet. He started posting them in the small towns in this remote region of Illinois when funerals were held for local servicemen and women.

Eckardt paid for the flag displays out of his own pocket. He called the flag “the most beautiful piece of cloth in the world.”

He worked at International Harvester in East Moline until he “blew out my back big-time” in about 2004 and retired before he was 50. By then, he was a landlord in Little York. Eckhadt recalled he found fulfillment by restoring the landscapes of overgrown cemeteries in his area, and that respect may have resonated with him.

He originally limited his flag postings to a 100-mile radius of Little York but kept expanding and acquiring more flags. Eckhardt had a large flag — one 30x60 feet — he displayed along a funeral procession or in a local gym or football stadium.

“It gives the community a way to say ‘thank you,’ and it gives them a way to show the family that they care,” Eckhardt said. “You see the reaction that the family has, and it’s because they know members of their community had to work to put up the flags.”

How the process unfolds

The methods Eckhardt used, by the time he became known as “Larry the Flagman,” are ones adopted by Hastings.

After verifying when and where a visitation will be, he contacted local government for permission to display the flags. Then, he reached out to funeral homes to ask family members if they would like the flags posted.

If the family approved, he contacted local media outlets and posted on Facebook and other social media seeking volunteers.

“I figure if nothing else, when I leave, these families will always remember the flags,” he said. “As long as they can remember those flags, they’ll remember their loved ones. We’re guaranteeing that they are never going to be forgotten.”

Hastings, who logged over 300,000 miles, was on his third truck since he began in 2006.

The Future

“There will never be another Larry, but his mission will live on long after he has left us,” Hastings said.

Kenyon said the organization is “all about protecting Larry’s legacy.”

Thompson said the group continually thinks of what is needed.

“We have a lot of things we want to do,” he said. “We’re always thinking of what’s next.”

The van, in service since 1999, has 300,000 miles and a lot of wear and tear. They would also like to supply volunteers with safety vests. Thompson said they are working on a tri-fold brochure to hand out, so more word gets out about their mission.

They are grateful for the help they receive, and a big supplier of manpower locally is the O’Fallon Township High School Junior ROTC, he said.

They have learned things along their journey, too. Initially, they used a sledgehammer to place flags in the ground. Now they have a piece of equipment — manufactured just for them — that allows them to put a hole in the ground to insert the flagpole.

It has streamlined the operation, Thompson said.

They also replace 18-25 flags per mission on average, Hastings said, which winds up costing about $10,000 a year. The flags are all American made.

No matter the human cost, the goals are what keeps them going — touching people’s hearts, all three noted.

“Everywhere we go, it’s all positive,” Hastings said.