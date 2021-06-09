O'Fallon Progress
2nd place finish at IHSA sectional sends O’Fallon boys tennis team to state
The O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team recently placed third in the Southwestern Conference tournament and second at the IHSA sectionals.
The sectional showing helped OTHS advance to state competition.
2021 Southwestern Conference
SINGLES
- No. 1 Evan Potter, O’Fallon — first place; R.J. Miksell, Belleville East — runner-up; Colton Hulme, Edwardsville — third place
- No. 2 Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon — first place; Ben Harris, Belleville East — runner-up; Jade Dynamic, Edwardsville — third place
- No. 3 Michael Karibian, Edwardsville — first place; Britton Struewing, Belleville East — runner-up; Kaden Vollmer, O’Fallon — third place
- No. 4 Jace Ackerman, Edwardsville — first place; Nic Strobel, O’Fallon — runner-up; Robert Rozsahegyi, Belleville East — third place
- No. 5 Curtis Martin, Belleville East — first place; Adrian Norcio, Edwardsville — runner-up; Khole Germann, Belleville West — third place
- No. 6 Roman Mills, Belleville East — first place; Ben Blake, Edwardsville — runner-up; Cameron Woll, O’Fallon — third place
DOUBLES
No. 1 Jade Dynamic/Michael Karibian, Edwardsville — first place; R.J. Miksell/Ben Harris, Belleville East — runner-up; Gavin Sohn/Kaden Vollmer, O’Fallon — third place
No. 2 Colton Hulme/Ben Blake, Edwardsville — first place; Evan Potter/Nic Strobel, O’Fallon — runner-up; Britton Struewing/Roman Mills, Belleville East — third place
No. 3 Jace Ackerman/Adrian Norcio, Edwardsville — first place; Robert Rozsahegyi/Curtis Martin, Belleville East — runner-up; Cameron Woll/Rowen Brunner —third place
TEAM PLACE
First place: Edwardsville
Second place: Belleville East
Third place: O’Fallon
Fourth Place: Belleville West
Fifth place: Alton
Sixth place: Collinsville
Boys Tennis Sectional at Belleville West
SINGLES
First place
- Nick Medlin, Granite City: 6-0, 6-0
- Ben Blake, Edwardsville: 6-0, 6-1
- Caleb Vonderheide, Quincy: 6-1, 6-1
- Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon: 6-1, 6-1
Second place
- Curtis Martin, Belleville East: 6-0, 6-0
- Gavin Wang, Quincy: 6-0, 6-0
- Colton Hulme, Edwardsville: 6-4, 7-6 (2)
- Evan Potter, O’Fallon: 1-6, 1-6
Third place
- Chase Boushard, Granite City: 6-0, 6-0
- Chance Linnefelser, Alton: 6-0, 6-0
- Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon: 4-6, 6-7 (2)
- Caleb Vonderheide, Quincy: 6-1, 6-3
Fourth place
- Victor Humphrey, Alton: 6-0, 6-0
- Robert Rozsahegyi, Belleville East: 6-2, 6-1
- Evan Potter, O’Fallon: 1-6, 1-6
- Colton Hulme, Edwardsville: 1-6, 3-6
DOUBLES
First place
- Jaydon Nguyen/Preston Trinh, Quincy: 6-0, 6-0
- Kaden Vollmer/Nic Strobel, O’Fallon: 6-4, 6-0
- R.J. Miksell/Ben Harris, Belleville East: 6-4, 6-4
Second place
- Damien Dedmon/David Larner, Collinsville: 6-0, 6-0
- Will Hanlin/Allen Oakley, Quincy: 6-0, 6-0
- Jace Ackerman/Adrian Norcio, Edwardsville: 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
- Jade Dynamic/Michael Karibian, Edwardsville: 4-6, 4-6
Third place
- Noah Brinker/Caleb Blair, Granite City: 6-0, 6-0
- Jonah Blanquart/Jake Buettner, Belleville West: 6-1, 7-5
- R.J. Miksell/Ben Harris, Belleville East: 6-4, 1-6, 4-6
- Kaden Vollmer/Nic Strobel, O’Fallon: 7-5, 6-3
Fourth place
- Xavier Carter/Parker Mayhew, Alton: 6-3, 6-1
- Britton Struewing/Roman Mills, Belleville East: 6-2, 6-0
- Jade Dynamic/Michael Karibian, Edwardsville: 4-6, 0-6
- Jace Ackerman/Adrian Norcio, Edwardsville: 5-7, 3-6
TEAM PLACE
First place: Edwardsville
Second place: O’Fallon
Third place: Quincy
Third place: Belleville East
Fifth place: Belleville West
Fifth place: Alton
Seventh place: Collinsville
Seventh place: Granite City
