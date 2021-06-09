O'Fallon Progress

2nd place finish at IHSA sectional sends O’Fallon boys tennis team to state

For the Progress

The O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team recently placed third in the Southwestern Conference tournament and second at the IHSA sectionals.

The sectional showing helped OTHS advance to state competition.

2021 Southwestern Conference

SINGLES

DOUBLES

TEAM PLACE

Boys Tennis Sectional at Belleville West

SINGLES

First place

Second place

Third place

Fourth place

DOUBLES

First place

Second place

Third place

Fourth place

TEAM PLACE

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service