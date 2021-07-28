O’Fallon dad builds custom machines for awareness of daughter’s rare disorder

The Sabo family: Matthew, Rachel, Jessica, and, front, Andi and Charly. Through Matthew’s innovative inventions — custom radio-controlled lawn mowers — he is raising funds to further research on Chromosome 18p, a rare genetic condition affecting Andi, who is 10. Lynn Venhaus

As the only male in a household complete with wife Rachel, three daughters, a dog, cat and a tortoise named Sparkles, Matthew Sabo likes tinkering in his garage.

Only this dad’s innovative inventions — custom radio-controlled lawn mowers — have a purpose. Through these creations and sales, he is raising funds to further research on Chromosome 18p, a rare genetic condition affecting his middle daughter, Andrea, known as Andi, who is 10.

His other daughters are Charly, 12, and Jessica, 4.

While his daughters drew chalk art and played outside after work one day, with the garage door open, dad was adjusting one of his new creations — a robotic snow blower — while finishing another lawn mower, in what he now calls his “worldwide hub,” grinning broadly.

Sabo began making a machine three years ago. His Jack Russell terrier had a severe grass allergy, and, on a whim, he came up with the idea one weekend.

“I thought ‘let’s try something,’” he said.

He took apart a lawn mower and the concept took off from there. He sold each custom-built mower to people through word of mouth.

After two television news segments aired recently, on the national ABC News and locally on KMOV (Channel 4), Sabo talked about how his life has turned into a whirlwind.

“My phone blew up before the episode was over,” he said. “I never expected this. It blew up overnight.”

His following on social media went from family and friends, at around 160, to over 700 people. On TikTok, he went from about 700 to 6,000 views. He has a Facebook page, Concept2Reality, where he posts live videos answering questions people might have.

The interest and support are motivating, he said.

Sabo said he appreciates all the people waving and honking as they drive by his home on a main road in O’Fallon, lined with other well-manicured lawns, near the high school.

As he moves forward with his business, Concept 2 Reality LLC, Sabo has enlisted two friends from high school to take care of his social media, Jeremy Martin and James Popejoy. He’s hired an attorney to protect his inventions and business.

Now that he has a “team” to help with decisions, Sabo is working on a website where people can order the mowers, which vary in cost, based on options. Standard price is $1,050. Bigger batteries are $200 plus, an electric start is $300, and a bagger is $200 or more, among the options.

Ultimately, Sabo’s goal is to make them reasonably priced. Shipping costs must be considered too.

The interest is from people who want the convenience, but also people with medical conditions who are unable to mow the lawn themselves.

Sabo said he wants the process to be fair for interested customers, and once the website is live, they will send out an email to the waitlist.

He works with his hands, strives for the equipment to have safety measures and works out solutions to moisture control, which is a key to success, he said.

“My goal is to make it look very appealing, and very professional. Looks are everything,” he said.

There have been delays in equipment, especially in quality, he said. Sabo purchases used equipment to turn into his models.

What’s next? More about Sabo

Plans include a line of different models that do everything on the lawn to snow removal.

“The goal is to cover all the seasons, and two of the four are already covered. As for the other two seasons, everything is complete on paper, just need to execute. Biggest hurdle is trying to get sponsorship. After that, equipment will get a lot bigger to make each task fast and efficient,” he said.

Sabo grew up in Smithton. He attended Freeburg High School and graduated from Red Bud High School. He said he took shop “just to take shop” but has been mechanically inclined since his youth.

He currently serves in the Air Force and has been stationed at Scott Air Force Base for two years. Previously, he and his family lived in Texas. Since returning to Illinois, he said the business has taken off. It’s not unusual to work 12- to 14-hour days.

‘We would handle this disorder’

Before Andi was born, during a pregnancy ultrasound, they discovered an abnormality.

For Matt and Rachel, “It changed nothing. We would handle this disorder,” he said.

Although symptoms are different and wide-ranging, the lack of Chromosome 18 means a child will develop physical and mental deficiencies, such as delayed speech and slower growth.

“Andi is a joy. She does cartwheels on the front lawn. We know what’s missing. We know what’s going on,” Sabo said. “She is really good at soccer. She is remarkably good at softball. She plays in a special needs league.”

No personal profit

No one is making a personal profit from this venture, he explained. At this time, the proceeds — minus the expenses incurred in the production of the machines — are being donated towards Chromosome 18 research.

Sabo is also in the Shriners organization, striving to help families struggling with medical expenses and travel distances for treatment, therefore incurring lodging costs, and so forth.

The O’Fallon resident said his drive is from his commitment to other parents and for creating awareness about his daughter’s extremely rare disorder.

“This has been one heck of a ride. We will keep pressing on,” he said.

In the meantime, if “Shark Tank” comes calling, he said he is ready.

Learn more about Chromosome 18

The Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society is an advocacy organization who wants to help those afflicted lead healthy and productive lives.

This is a link to help fund research and development of the lawnmowers: https://gofund.me/022bd4d6.

For Chromosome 18 donations visit https://www.chromosome18.org/about-the-registry/.