O’Fallon girls tennis team has impressive showing in season-opening tournament

The O’Fallon Township High School girls tennis team opened the fall 2021 campaign in strong fashion at the Champaign Centennial Tournament on Saturday.

The Panthers placed third out of 16 teams at the competitive event with 25 points, coming in behind just Belleville East (26.5) and Wheaton Warrenville South (26).

Here are the highlights from O’Fallon’s doubles and singles results:

“I’m very proud of the girls, and it was awesome that everyone won their first two matches and made it to the semifinals,” OTHS coach Erin Thoman said.

