O’Fallon VFW Post 805 combining popular Bacon Fest event with 9/11 remembrance

After a year’s absence, the popular Bacon Fest returns to the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke O’Fallon VFW Post 805 this Saturday, Sept. 11, and customers will likely be in hog heaven with the line-up of food vendors as well as other entertaining things to do.

Organizer Marcia Crawford, who was at the helm for the first one in 2016, said every food vendor must feature bacon. The line-up includes traditional fare, like the classic BLT sandwich (bacon-lettuce-tomato) and wraps, plus tasty bites like charcuterie boards, bacon-wrapped pork butt and pretzels with bacon cheese dip.

Adventurous treats such as chocolate covered bacon, bacon fudge, chocolate chip bacon cookies, pies, bacon-wrapped apples, and bacon and cheddar scones will be offered. Wood Bakery returns with their beloved maple-bacon long john doughnut.

“Even when we didn’t have it last year because of the coronavirus restrictions, Jim (Schmitt, owner) had it as a special,” she said.

Bacon will be added to nachos, spiral potatoes and other items, and breakfast foods include waffle and bacon kabobs, Crawford said. Bacon-wrapped hot dogs and ice cream may appear, too.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We have more vendors than we have ever had before,” she said. “People get really creative. Nobody seems to overlap — they all have something different.”

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and will be both inside the VFW hall and outside on West First Street. Sizzling bacon wafting through downtown should entice hungry diners, she said, but the event also will feature crafts and music.

Proceeds will benefit local veterans, Crawford said. The event is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary, and she is the senior vice-president. Crawford has been working with the organization for 10 years.

“We wanted to do something different, something other groups don’t do, and people love it. Everybody seems to love bacon,” she said.

“It’s worth all the work to help the veterans. They come into the VFW asking for help, and the comrades help with anything they need. As the Auxiliary, we like to do what we can. It really does go back to local veterans,” she said.d

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The auxiliary membership has turned out to assist during the previous four events, and this fifth one will be no different.

“A lot of our members will be there to help wherever needed,” she said.

Some of the craft vendors include woodworking, handmade jewelry, crochet, make-up, home décor, bath items and candles/wax bars.

Local singer-songwriter Matt DeTore will play music from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Coldwater Creek band — blues musicians from St. Louis — will perform from 2-5 p.m.

New additions to Bacon Fest

Crawford said she hopes visitors will participate in the new Customer Choice Food Contest, where people can vote for their favorite dish. The winner will receive half of their registration fee back or they can opt to donate it to a 9-11 charity.

“Our food vendors are competing to win your vote. We need everyone to cast their vote inside the large hall at the VFW so your favorite food vendor can win a prize,” Crawford said.

Also new is the Red, White and Blue Contest.

“Our non-food vendors are encouraged to decorate their spaces with patriotic decorations, and they will be judged to win a prize,” she said.

Patrons can win attendance prizes, and vendor passports will be available too.

“As you walk your way through the vendors on the passport, they will verify you visited them. Once you are done, you can drop your passport off. We will draw one completed passport at the end of the day to pull the winner,” she said.

The state has a mask mandate for indoors, which the VFW Post will follow.

9/11 Remembrance Event

Because Saturday is Sept. 11, the Post is recognizing the 2001 terrorist attacks that took place 20 years ago that day.

“We will have a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Post’s flagpole, 221 W. First St. Everyone is welcome. Please join us,” she said.

The “We Will Remember” memorial event will honor the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, airline flight takeovers, first responders and the American military service personnel who have died in the war against terrorism.

“We must not forget all of those who gave their lives for this great country,” a statement read.

“The ceremony will include a recognition of emergency-service personnel who have remained strong throughout the entire ordeal on the attack of America and who have upheld the honor of patriotism. The placement of a ceremonial wreath to commemorate past war fighters who are now deceased,” the Post 805 statement said.

“This ceremony will not only honor those who have died, but also those who live and continue to fight for the freedom of this great nation. As a nation united, we must remain committed to supporting the men and women of our armed forces as they serve with honor and courage,” the Post 805 stated.