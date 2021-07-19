O’Fallon VFW Post 805 honored for a centennial of service at city council meeting

For all the things they do for veterans and the community, the city of O’Fallon honored Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 for its centennial observance.

At the O’Fallon City Council meeting Monday, July 19, Mayor Herb Roach read a proclamation declaring the week of July 19-25 named for Post 805. VFW officers and members were on hand for the presentation.

The organization will celebrate, along with its Auxiliary, its centennial Saturday, July 24, at the Post, 221 W. First St., in the downtown district.

Commander John Pietrusinski said VFW national, department and district commanders, the mayor and several other members of the community will kick off the 100th birthday celebration beginning at noon.

Historical displays from World War I through today will be set up, showcasing military vehicles, personnel, and uniforms worn by veterans over the past century. A World War II HE-1 medical plane is scheduled to perform a flyover in tribute to the aeromedical evacuation history of Scott Air Force Base.

Two local bands will provide live music, and there will be food, beverages and memorabilia available for purchase, including commemorative coins, pins, mugs and t-shirts.

Pietrusinski said other upcoming events include Baconfest on Saturday, Sept. 11, and the .1K Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 2. Proceeds will benefit local veterans.

Roach noted the Post’s outstanding record of service and stewardship.

“Thank you for everything you do for O’Fallon. If I mentioned everything you do for veterans, providing assistance, and the community, we would be up here for a half hour,” he said.

Post 805’s history goes back to July 25, 1921, when the original charter was established in Waterloo, and after several mergers, became the O’Fallon post in 1979.

The O’Fallon organization is one of the most active and successful posts in Illinois, receiving multiple state and national awards. In 2018 and again in 2021, they received the national Outstanding Community Service Award, which is given to less than 1% of the posts in the country.

VFW Post 805 is the largest one in Illinois VFW District 14, which encompasses southwest Illinois and the St. Louis metro-east region. It is the fifth largest in the state.

Its namesake, Sgt. Charles A. Fricke, served in World War II, and was fatally wounded in action.

The organization has been devoted to veterans, service members and their families for decades. Fundraising proceeds often benefit the Post 805 Troop Support Fund to help local veterans and their families when they are in need. Nationally, the VFW fights for veterans’ health care, education and disability pensions, among other causes.

The O’Fallon chapter has selfless volunteers and committed members who make a difference — with over 650 members and 62 auxiliary members.

During the pandemic restrictions, they spearheaded a collection for clean socks for veterans in VA hospitals and homes, and homeless shelters. They collected non-perishable food items for the local food pantry.

“Our community stands out in veteran support as it is home to many active duty and retired members of the Armed Forces,” said Sharon Zinck of the Auxiliary.

The VFW sets up American flag and military displays on Veterans Day and participates in the Memorial Day services at the town’s veterans’ memorial.

Ballfield Lights

In other action at the meeting, the council approved awarding Guarantee Electrical the contract to provide lighting for the two turf ball fields at the Family Sports Park, fields 9 and 10, not to exceed $718,279. The work is budgeted this year, and two bids, opened July 12, came in under projections.

OTHS Resource Officer

Additionally, the council approved a joint cooperative agreement with the O’Fallon Township High School District 203 School Board for a school resource officer for both the school district’s Smiley Street and Milburn School Road campuses.

The OTHS District 203 board will fund the officer’s salary and benefits during the times that school is in session. During the summer, when the officer is not working at the school district, the district will pay 75% of the police officer’s salary.

The intergovernmental agreement has been updated to reflect the salary and benefits totaling $102,995, of which $77,771 is wages.

The school resource officer is on duty from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on school days.

The SRO is to develop and enhance rapport between youth, police officers, school administrators and parents. They are assigned to reduce incidents of school violence, maintain a safe and secure environment on school grounds and reduce criminal offenses committed by juveniles and young adults.

They are expected to serve as a positive role model and establish a trusted channel of communication with students, parents and teachers.

Annexation Agreement

The council approved Ricky and Debra Vaught’s request to annex 3.09 acres at 1070 Simmons Road, which is currently zoned agricultural in St. Clair County, and now will be a rural residential district in O’Fallon. No one spoke at the public hearing, which opened the meeting.

Special Event Permits

The council OK’d plans for the Cityfest and parade Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21. Activities will take place from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 20 and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug 21.

Food, music, games and carnival rides will be available Aug. 20 at the O’Fallon Community Park.

On Aug. 21, the event begins at 8 a.m. with a triathlon hosted by Bike Surgeon. The Sonny Sterthman Memorial Classic Car Show will be set up in the outfield of diamond 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The parade will kick off at 5 p.m., with 65-70 entries expected. The route will be Lincoln Avenue from State Street to Seventh Street to Parkview Drive to Fifth Street to Apple Street.

There will be live music, food, games and carnival rides from 1-10 p.m.

The O’Fallon Masonic Lodge received permission to hold monthly barbecues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Saturday, Aug. 21, and one Saturday per month, to be determined, at 122 E. State St., which is an empty lot to the west of the lodge. Outdoor seating will be available, and members will grill and sell barbecue at this time.