Causing a false alarm from smoking or vaping could soon become costly in O’Fallon

People who generate false alarms by smoking or vaping at short-term stay facilities in O’Fallon may face a hefty fine if the O’Fallon City Council approves a measure amending the city’s fire code.

The council moved an ordinance forward Monday that sets a fine up to $750 for the offense, whether by accidental or deliberate activation of a fire-alarm system. A short-term stay facility is defined as a hotel or motel that furnishes sleeping accommodations.

The proposed code amendment defines smoking as tobacco products and vapors from electronic smoking device paraphernalia. A lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe, hookah, electronic smoking devices, tobacco product or cannabis or cannabinoid are listed as potential culprits.

The council’s Public Safety Committee determined that O’Fallon Fire Rescue responding to emergency fire calls from alarms attributed to smoking at hotels and motels are costly and divert fire protection resources. The ordinance has been amended to hold the people who cause the costly false alarms accountable.

The council also strengthened its solicitation policy. Alderman Kevin Hagarty displayed a lanyard all solicitors are required to display. If they do not have that, residents can call the police to report.

He said if residents want to be on a “No Knock List” that they should register at city hall, and solicitors are supposed to follow those stipulations.

The council moved an ordinance forward that increased the non-refundable application fees to between $50 and $100 for solicitors who register with the city, as well as a $100 non-refundable annual fee.

Turf Infields Replacement

In other action, the council agreed to hire Millennia Professional Services for baseball field turf design, bid documents and construction coordination at the Family Sports Park. The cost is not to exceed $96,600.

The fields need rehabilitation because they can’t recover from rain as quickly as when they were newer.

Over the years, the material and percentage mixture of infield mix has eroded. During rainy days, the field becomes saturated, and the city is unable to recover them with drying agents.

Because the sports field industry has moved to turf infields as a standard, the O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department is having trouble attracting out-of-town teams to register for tournaments, especially when Edwardsville has turf. Top tournament organizers are demanding turf infields to guarantee play, which is why O’Fallon needs to convert to turf.

Along with those fields, the Blazier Field infield in Community Park also needs to be replaced soon. The field is over 10 years old and not in need of immediate replacement but combining the work at the same time for Blazier Field and the Family Sports Park will provide considerable savings. The cost of replacing the artificial turf will be shared with O’Fallon Township High School.

Hi-Pointe Center

The council approved the Hi-Pointe Center development, located at 630 W. U.S. 50, as the new location for the Hi-Pointe Drive-In. Alderman Todd Roach, whose wife is involved in the business, recused himself and left the meeting. His father, Mayor Herb Roach, also left, giving mayor pro temp duties to Alderman Kevin Hagarty in his absence.

The new location will have additional landscaping along the eastern portion to provide screening from residences along Lawn Avenue. Shrubs were recommended.

The 1.47 acres, currently an undeveloped commercial site, will have a 5,857 square foot retail building with a drive-thru and alcohol sales. It is on the north side of U.S. 50, west of the intersection at Lawn Avenue, and shares access with Dollar General.

The Hi-Pointe Drive-In will be the first metro-east location for the restaurant specializing in burgers. Two are in St. Louis — downtown and on McCausland Avenue — and are part of the Sugarfire family of restaurants.

Venita Drive

The council approved an agreement with Hank’s Excavating & Landscaping for the Venita Drive reconstruction project for $1,285,719.94.

The south half of the project received a federal STP grant to cover 75% of construction cost, but the north half was not awarded grant funds. The reconstruction of the two phases will be combined into one project that is planned to be completed summer and fall 2021. Funds from the federal grant, local Motor Fuel Tax allotments and Rebuild Illinois funds will be used to cover the costs.

Reserves of Timber Ridge

The council OK’d a pre-annexation agreement with Reserves of Timber Ridge for 86.14 acres — located at 1190 and 1196 Pausch Road — which includes 117 lots. It is currently zoned agricultural in St. Clair County. Subdivision developer Scott Blumberg is seeking single family residential and rural residential district re-zoning upon annexation to the city.

To assist with improving the city’s water system, O’Fallon will reimburse cost for the extension of a water main along Pausch Road, which is estimated at $135,917. Safety improvements include reducing a dangerous hill and widening the roadway for an urban section. Those fees, to be offset by the annexation fees, are estimated at $646,860.

The city will only reimburse up to the total annexation fees of $621,000 collected in The Reserves at Timber Ridge and The Reserves at Timber Ridge West, and final payment will be based on invoices and actual construction cost.

The city is working with the developer for the donation of 1.98 acres of land along Ogles Creek for a bike trail, which will reduce the Park Land Dedication Fee associated with the development.

No one attended a public hearing prior to the meeting Monday.

The council also approved the preliminary plat for Reserves of Timber Ridge West and ordinances for annexation and zoning.

Mayor’s Report

The council approved reappointment of Nancy Clark, Suzanne Rupright and Linda Gruchala to the Library Board for three-year terms expiring September 2024.

The mayor announced he will honor the O’Fallon Toastmasters for 60 years of service at their meeting Thursday, June 24, with a proclamation.

Special Event Permits

Brandon Perry of BIPPS BBQ was approved for a weekly food truck located at Centerfield Park, 5620 Old Collinsville Road, for six months.

The city of O’Fallon’s Firework Display at O’Fallon Family Sports Park on Saturday, July 3, was approved.

The mayor offered congratulations to the OTHS sports teams — the girls soccer team for their state championship and the OTHS baseball team on their third-place finish at the state finals. He asked for a round of applause.

Zoom and In-Person Meetings

Now that the state is in Phase 5, in-person attendance is allowed without limited restrictions. The council meetings will continue be available on Zoom but one must register in advance.