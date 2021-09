O’Fallon High School girls tennis team posts landmark win against Edwardsville

The O’Fallon Township High School girls tennis team enjoyed a watershed win Sept. 9.

The Panthers knocked off Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville 5-4, marking their first win against the Tigers in 20 years.

Here are the match results:

Singles

No. 1 — Chloe Koons, Edwardsville, defeated Megan Mueller, O’Fallon: 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Hannah Colbert, Edwardsville, defeated Kelsey Dismukes, O’Fallon: 6-4, 6-0.





No. 3 — Ava Taylor, O’Fallon, defeated Zoe Byron, Edwardsville: 6-3, 6-1.





No. 4 — Isabel Wells, O’Fallon, defeated Alyssa Wise, Edwardsville: 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (8)





No. 5 — Analiese Riedelberger, O’Fallon, defeated Sophie Byron, Edwardsville: 7-5, 6-3.





No. 6 — Bela Sanghavi, O’Fallon, defeated Ella Reed, Edwardsville: 6-2, 6-4.





Doubles