O’Fallon High School girls tennis team drops decision to Belleville East
The O’Fallon Township High School girls tennis team recently suffered a close 5-4 setback to Belleville East in Southwestern Conference action.
Here are the results:
Singles
- No. 1 – Megan Mueller, O’Fallon, defeated Mia McIsaac, Belleville East: 6-1, 6-3
- No. 2 – Kylee DelVecchio, Belleville East, defeated Kelsey Dismukes, O’Fallon: 6-4, 6-7 (2), 1-0 (9)
- No. 3 – Brodie Rauch, Belleville East, defeated Ava Taylor, O’Fallon: 6-2, 6-0
- No. 4 – Isabel Wells, O’Fallon, defeated Paisley Struewing, Belleville East: 6-3, 6-3
- No. 5 – Maya Hataway, Belleville East, defeated Analiese Riedelberger, O’Fallon: 6-3, 6-4
- No. 6 – Natalie Spihlman, O’Fallon, defeated Reese Altepeter, Belleville East: 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
- No. 1. – Mia McIsaac and Brodie Rauch, Belleville East, defeated Megan Mueller and Ava Taylor, O’Fallon: 9-8 (7)
- No. 2 – Kylee DelVecchio and Paisley Struewing, Belleville East, defeated Analiese Riedelberger and Kelsey Dismukes, O’Fallon: 8-2
- No. 3 – Isabel Wells and Natalie Spihlman, O’Fallon, defeated Joanna Cullen and Maya Hataway, Belleville East: 9-8 (5)
