O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon High School girls tennis team drops decision to Belleville East

For the Progress

The O’Fallon Township High School girls tennis team recently suffered a close 5-4 setback to Belleville East in Southwestern Conference action.

Here are the results:

Singles

Doubles

Mother Baltimore

A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service