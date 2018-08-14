O’Fallon and Shiloh police calls for service

O’Fallon
Aug. 7
7:53 a.m. 600 block of Fairway Wood Drive, theft.
10:13 a.m. 1300 block of W. Highway 50, driving with suspended or revoked license.
12:36 p.m. 1700 block of W. Highway 50, theft.
2:40 p.m. 100 block of Regency Park, in-state warrant.
8:36 p.m. Intersection of Bel Vista Court and U.S. Highway 50, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 8
6:10 a.m. 1100 block of Eastgate Drive, battery.
9:41 a.m. 100 block of Auto Court, service to other agency.
12:36 p.m. 700 block of S. Lincoln Ave., retail theft.
7:05 p.m. Intersection of Hartman Lane and Touvenot Lane, no valid driver’s license.
9:28 p.m. 100 block of Venita Drive, possession of methamphetamine.
10:40 p.m. 800 block of N. Madison Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:55 p.m. 800 block of W. High 50, driving with suspended or revoked license.
Aug. 9
6:49 a.m. 200 block of S. Lincoln Ave., criminal defacement of property.
9:28 a.m. 700 block of N. Smiley St., criminal damage to property.
2:27 p.m. 400 block of E. 5th St., possession of methamphetamine.
8:17 p.m. 700 block of E. 3rd St., theft.
10:12 p.m. 6000 block of Old Collinsville Road, criminal damage to property.
Aug. 10
1:18 p.m. 1800 block of Riviera Lane, criminal damage to property.
7:32 p.m. 800 block of W. Madison Drive, possession of controlled substance.
8:31 p.m. 300 block of N. Cherry St., found property.
10 p.m. 1100 block of Boulder Creek Drive, residential burglary.
Aug. 11
7:48 a.m. 900 block of Georgetowne Drive, assist another agency.
12:21 p.m. 500 block of Dartmouth Drive, residential burglary.
2:03 p.m. 600 block of S. Vine St., burglary to motor vehicle.
3:35 p.m. 200 block of N. Seven Hills Road, theft of lost or mislaid property.
Aug. 12
1:42 a.m. 100 block of Regency Park, in-state warrant.
2:07 a.m. 700 block of Parkview Drive, in-state warrant.
1:42 p.m. Intersection of W. Highway 50 and Interstate 64, in-state warrant.
9:36 p.m. 1300 block of Terrace Green Lane, assist another agency.
Aug. 13
12:06 a.m. St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., in-state warrant.
1:18 a.m. 500 block of E. Adams St., theft.
6:33 a.m. 400 block of Regency Park, burglary.
Shiloh
Aug. 6
8:57 p.m. 3200 Block of Springbrook Drive, traffic accident.
2:36 p.m. Parkland Blvd., theft.
1:13 p.m. 4400 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, financial institution robbery.
10:06 a.m. 2400 block of Parkland Blvd., sudden death and body found of natural causes.
12:08 a.m. 400 block of Timberline Court, domestic battery.
Aug. 7
8:22 a.m. 2300 block of Hagen Lake Estates, sex offender registration.
3:37 p.m. 3400 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, traffic accident.
4:25 p.m. 3400 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, traffic accident.
11:47 p.m. 400 block of S. Main St., battery.
Aug. 8
6:43 a.m. 2200 block of Frank Scott Parkway East, found property.
9:24 a.m. 100 block of Yorkshire Lane, criminal damage to property.
12:28 p.m. Intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64, traffic accident.
12:57 p.m. 400 block of Tailfeather Drive, damage to property.
4:57 p.m. 2500 block of Lebanon Ave., traffic accident with injury.
5:37 p.m. 2400 block of Lebanon Ave., traffic accident iwth injury.
11:58 p.m. Intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive, traffic accident, hit and run.
Aug. 9
9:26 a.m. Intersection of Hunters Way and Eastridge Circle, traffic accident with injury.
11:32 a.m. 2400 block of Patrick Drive, residential burglary.
6:25 p.m. 2300 block of Parkland Blvd., residential burglary.
9:20 p.m. 4100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, warrant arrest.
Aug. 10
12:20 p.m. Intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Piper Hills Drive, traffic accident.
10:40 p.m. East B Street Road and Largo Drive, warrant arrest.
10:49 p.m. 100 block of Innsbruck Lane, missing person.
Aug. 11
10:24 a.m. 3700 block of Rhetts Landing, traffic accident.
3 p.m. 100 block of Loyet Lane, criminal damage to property.
6:28 p.m. 2400 block of Patrick Drive, domestic battery.
8:29 p.m. 2400 block of Lebanon Ave., traffic accident.
Aug. 12
2:37 p.m. Intersection of Green Mount Crossing Drive and Frank Scott Parkway, traffic accident.
3:53 p.m. 100 block of Meadowbruck Lane, petty theft.
7:29 p.m. Intersection of Frank Scott Parkway East and N. Green Mount Road, found property.
Comments