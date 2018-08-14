O’Fallon and Shiloh police calls for service

O'Fallon: Public Records

O’Fallon

Aug. 7

7:53 a.m. 600 block of Fairway Wood Drive, theft.

10:13 a.m. 1300 block of W. Highway 50, driving with suspended or revoked license.

12:36 p.m. 1700 block of W. Highway 50, theft.

2:40 p.m. 100 block of Regency Park, in-state warrant.

8:36 p.m. Intersection of Bel Vista Court and U.S. Highway 50, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 8

6:10 a.m. 1100 block of Eastgate Drive, battery.

9:41 a.m. 100 block of Auto Court, service to other agency.

12:36 p.m. 700 block of S. Lincoln Ave., retail theft.

7:05 p.m. Intersection of Hartman Lane and Touvenot Lane, no valid driver’s license.

9:28 p.m. 100 block of Venita Drive, possession of methamphetamine.

10:40 p.m. 800 block of N. Madison Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:55 p.m. 800 block of W. High 50, driving with suspended or revoked license.

Aug. 9

6:49 a.m. 200 block of S. Lincoln Ave., criminal defacement of property.

9:28 a.m. 700 block of N. Smiley St., criminal damage to property.

2:27 p.m. 400 block of E. 5th St., possession of methamphetamine.

8:17 p.m. 700 block of E. 3rd St., theft.

10:12 p.m. 6000 block of Old Collinsville Road, criminal damage to property.

Aug. 10

1:18 p.m. 1800 block of Riviera Lane, criminal damage to property.

7:32 p.m. 800 block of W. Madison Drive, possession of controlled substance.

8:31 p.m. 300 block of N. Cherry St., found property.

10 p.m. 1100 block of Boulder Creek Drive, residential burglary.

Aug. 11

7:48 a.m. 900 block of Georgetowne Drive, assist another agency.

12:21 p.m. 500 block of Dartmouth Drive, residential burglary.

2:03 p.m. 600 block of S. Vine St., burglary to motor vehicle.

3:35 p.m. 200 block of N. Seven Hills Road, theft of lost or mislaid property.

Aug. 12

1:42 a.m. 100 block of Regency Park, in-state warrant.

2:07 a.m. 700 block of Parkview Drive, in-state warrant.

1:42 p.m. Intersection of W. Highway 50 and Interstate 64, in-state warrant.

9:36 p.m. 1300 block of Terrace Green Lane, assist another agency.

Aug. 13

12:06 a.m. St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., in-state warrant.

1:18 a.m. 500 block of E. Adams St., theft.

6:33 a.m. 400 block of Regency Park, burglary.

Shiloh

Aug. 6

8:57 p.m. 3200 Block of Springbrook Drive, traffic accident.

2:36 p.m. Parkland Blvd., theft.

1:13 p.m. 4400 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, financial institution robbery.

10:06 a.m. 2400 block of Parkland Blvd., sudden death and body found of natural causes.

12:08 a.m. 400 block of Timberline Court, domestic battery.

Aug. 7

8:22 a.m. 2300 block of Hagen Lake Estates, sex offender registration.

3:37 p.m. 3400 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, traffic accident.

4:25 p.m. 3400 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, traffic accident.

11:47 p.m. 400 block of S. Main St., battery.

Aug. 8

6:43 a.m. 2200 block of Frank Scott Parkway East, found property.

9:24 a.m. 100 block of Yorkshire Lane, criminal damage to property.

12:28 p.m. Intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64, traffic accident.

12:57 p.m. 400 block of Tailfeather Drive, damage to property.

4:57 p.m. 2500 block of Lebanon Ave., traffic accident with injury.

5:37 p.m. 2400 block of Lebanon Ave., traffic accident iwth injury.

11:58 p.m. Intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive, traffic accident, hit and run.

Aug. 9

9:26 a.m. Intersection of Hunters Way and Eastridge Circle, traffic accident with injury.

11:32 a.m. 2400 block of Patrick Drive, residential burglary.

6:25 p.m. 2300 block of Parkland Blvd., residential burglary.

9:20 p.m. 4100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, warrant arrest.

Aug. 10

12:20 p.m. Intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Piper Hills Drive, traffic accident.

10:40 p.m. East B Street Road and Largo Drive, warrant arrest.

10:49 p.m. 100 block of Innsbruck Lane, missing person.

Aug. 11

10:24 a.m. 3700 block of Rhetts Landing, traffic accident.

3 p.m. 100 block of Loyet Lane, criminal damage to property.

6:28 p.m. 2400 block of Patrick Drive, domestic battery.

8:29 p.m. 2400 block of Lebanon Ave., traffic accident.

Aug. 12

2:37 p.m. Intersection of Green Mount Crossing Drive and Frank Scott Parkway, traffic accident.

3:53 p.m. 100 block of Meadowbruck Lane, petty theft.

7:29 p.m. Intersection of Frank Scott Parkway East and N. Green Mount Road, found property.

