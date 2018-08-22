O’Fallon Fire Department calls from Aug. 14 through 20

Aug. 14
12:51 p.m. Dollar General, vehicle hit ice machine.
5:34 p.m. Intersection of E. Highway 50 and Commerce Drive, vehicle in ditch.
11:38 p.m. Central School, malfunctioning duct detector.
Aug. 15
10:03 a.m. Holiday Inn Express, unintentional by construction work.
6:36 p.m. 5th Street Bar and Grill, smoke from cooking.
Aug 16
9:26 a.m. 1000 block of N. Green Mount Road, vehicle with engine trouble.
1:56 p.m. Castle Acres lot 135, assist emergency medical services.
3:07 p.m. 545 Milburn School Road, vehicle crash.
Aug. 17
1:23 p.m. 1024 Hawkridge Run, carbon monoxide from gas generator.
2:15 p.m. 1100 Boulder Creek Drive, assist occupant out of van, wheel chair lift failure.
2:39 p.m. Front of Memorial Hospital, vehicle crash.
6:04 p.m. 919 Bird Dog Lane, small of natural gas, unfounded.
Aug. 18
1:20 a.m. 226 Aquarius Drive, carbon monoxide detector out of life.
5:44 p.m. 118 N. Lincoln Ave., unattended cooking.
Aug. 19
7:47 a.m. Morningside of Shiloh, smoke from burnt toast, canceled en route.
6:20 p.m. 54th Street Bar and Grill, smoke from grill.
7:46 p.m. Intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64 west bound off ramp, vehicle crash.
9:54 p.m. Dewey’s Pizza, alarm not sounding upon arrival.
Aug. 20
2:25 p.m. 513 Turtle Creek Court, malfunctioning smoke detector.
