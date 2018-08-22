O’Fallon Fire Department calls from Aug. 14 through 20

Aug. 14

12:51 p.m. Dollar General, vehicle hit ice machine.

5:34 p.m. Intersection of E. Highway 50 and Commerce Drive, vehicle in ditch.

11:38 p.m. Central School, malfunctioning duct detector.

Aug. 15

10:03 a.m. Holiday Inn Express, unintentional by construction work.

6:36 p.m. 5th Street Bar and Grill, smoke from cooking.

Aug 16

9:26 a.m. 1000 block of N. Green Mount Road, vehicle with engine trouble.

1:56 p.m. Castle Acres lot 135, assist emergency medical services.

3:07 p.m. 545 Milburn School Road, vehicle crash.

Aug. 17

1:23 p.m. 1024 Hawkridge Run, carbon monoxide from gas generator.

2:15 p.m. 1100 Boulder Creek Drive, assist occupant out of van, wheel chair lift failure.

2:39 p.m. Front of Memorial Hospital, vehicle crash.

6:04 p.m. 919 Bird Dog Lane, small of natural gas, unfounded.

Aug. 18

1:20 a.m. 226 Aquarius Drive, carbon monoxide detector out of life.

5:44 p.m. 118 N. Lincoln Ave., unattended cooking.

Aug. 19

7:47 a.m. Morningside of Shiloh, smoke from burnt toast, canceled en route.

6:20 p.m. 54th Street Bar and Grill, smoke from grill.

7:46 p.m. Intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64 west bound off ramp, vehicle crash.

9:54 p.m. Dewey’s Pizza, alarm not sounding upon arrival.

Aug. 20

2:25 p.m. 513 Turtle Creek Court, malfunctioning smoke detector.