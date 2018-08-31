O’Fallon Fire Department calls from Aug. 20 through 26

Aug. 20
1:13 p.m. Morningside of Shiloh, possible smoke from cigarette.
2:26 p.m. 714 Nixon Drive, power line arcing.
5:09 p.m. Cambridge House, smoke from burnt popcorn.
6:59 p.m. O’Fallon Apartments, malfunctioning alarm system.
7:32 p.m. 3785 Fawn Drive, no levels of carbon monoxide detected.
9:33 p.m. 701 Rogue River Drive, smoke from burnt food.
Aug. 21
5:30 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department.
8:02 p.m. 109 Alice Drive, carbon monoxide detector, end of life cycle.
Aug. 22
4:58 a.m. 1060 Oxford Hill Road, unintentional alarm.
Aug. 23
7:47 a.m. La Petite Academy, smoke from burnt toast.
8:49 a.m. 133 Meadowbruck Lane, small trash fire and assisted police.
10 a.m. 302 E. Washington St., tree limb, cable line down.
Aug. 24
8:14 a.m. E. Highway 50 and Commerce Drive, vehicle crash.
2:53 p.m. Shiloh United Methodist Church, malfunctioning alarm system.
Aug. 25
4:49 a.m. 217 Evergreen Drive, canceled en-route per alarm company and occupant.
8:38 a.m. 714 Winfield Drive, malfunctioning smoke detector.
12:52 p.m. 1530 W. Highway 50, vehicle crash.
6:14 p.m. 209 Evergreen Drive, malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector.
Aug. 26
2:28 a.m. Dewey’s Pizza, malfunctioning alarm system.
1:06 p.m. 300 S. Main St., vehicle fire.
Comments