The O’Fallon Fire Department fights a fire at Thomas Hardware in 1928. Courtesy photo

O’Fallon Fire Department calls from Aug. 20 through 26

By Heidi Wiechert

August 31, 2018 10:23 AM

Aug. 20

1:13 p.m. Morningside of Shiloh, possible smoke from cigarette.

2:26 p.m. 714 Nixon Drive, power line arcing.

5:09 p.m. Cambridge House, smoke from burnt popcorn.

6:59 p.m. O’Fallon Apartments, malfunctioning alarm system.

7:32 p.m. 3785 Fawn Drive, no levels of carbon monoxide detected.

9:33 p.m. 701 Rogue River Drive, smoke from burnt food.

Aug. 21

5:30 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department.

8:02 p.m. 109 Alice Drive, carbon monoxide detector, end of life cycle.

Aug. 22

4:58 a.m. 1060 Oxford Hill Road, unintentional alarm.

Aug. 23

7:47 a.m. La Petite Academy, smoke from burnt toast.

8:49 a.m. 133 Meadowbruck Lane, small trash fire and assisted police.

10 a.m. 302 E. Washington St., tree limb, cable line down.

Aug. 24

8:14 a.m. E. Highway 50 and Commerce Drive, vehicle crash.

2:53 p.m. Shiloh United Methodist Church, malfunctioning alarm system.

Aug. 25

4:49 a.m. 217 Evergreen Drive, canceled en-route per alarm company and occupant.

8:38 a.m. 714 Winfield Drive, malfunctioning smoke detector.

12:52 p.m. 1530 W. Highway 50, vehicle crash.

6:14 p.m. 209 Evergreen Drive, malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector.

Aug. 26

2:28 a.m. Dewey’s Pizza, malfunctioning alarm system.

1:06 p.m. 300 S. Main St., vehicle fire.

