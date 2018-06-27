Woman charged with stealing Children's Miracle Network donations jar in Belleville

A 35-year-old homeless woman has been charged with theft, Belleville Police say.

Liberty Bell, who earlier this year was charged with calling police to assist her getting into a car that had been stolen, was charged Wednesday with stealing a donation jar from a Belleville business in the 300 block of East Main Street.

Police say Bell had tried to buy items from another store with money from the donations jar on Monday afternoon. Officers found a business in the 1000 block of East Main that was missing its March of Dimes Children's Miracle Network donations jar. Witnesses at both places assisted in the investigation.

Bell was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the St. Clair County Jail on a no-bond warrant, according to the sheriff's department.

