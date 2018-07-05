Teen charged with first-degree murder in Cahokia triple-shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with shooting three other teens on a Cahokia street Monday night.
Arnett Ramsey, of Cahokia, faces three felony counts, including first-degree murder. Police believe he shot three teens Monday night on Westwood Drive on Monday night, sending two to the hospital in critical condition and killing Traenez Brown, 15, of Cahokia. Traenez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ramsey is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. The other two boys were 16 years old. One was struck in the abdomen and the other in the head, according to the charges filed Thursday in St. Clair County Circuit Court.
St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly thanked the Cahokia Police Department and Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis for their work.
"But most importantly, the community stepped up and provided essential information and cooperation," he said.
Earlier reports alleged that two teenagers had surrendered to the police Wednesday. It was not immediately apparent if other charges would be filed. Ramsey's bail was set at $750,000, and he remained in custody in juvenile detention as of Thursday afternoon, according to Kelly.
