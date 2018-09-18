Police nab suspect they say robbed bank inside O’Fallon Schnucks

Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say robbed a 1st National Bank inside a Schnucks grocery store Sept. 6.
Daryl A. Smith Sr. will be charged federally with bank robbery, according to an O’Fallon police news release. He was located Tuesday in 1700 block of Mascoutah Avenue in Belleville.
Police previously said that a man robbed the 1st National Bank at 1:30 p.m. It is located inside the Schuncks grocery store, at 907 E. U.S. 50 in O’Fallon.
He implied that he had a weapon and was last seen fleeing on foot northwest from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Smith was identified by police the day after the robbery as a person of interest.
