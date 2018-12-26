Crime

Man who instigated high-speed chase with baby in the car sentenced to prison

By Hana Muslic

December 26, 2018 05:32 PM

A Granite City man who led police on a high-speed chase with a 4-month-old baby in the car in May has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Anthony D. Sims, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery on Dec. 20, Madison County Court records state. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of child endangerment, damage to property and aggravated fleeing from a police officer, the Alton Telegraph reported.

On the night of May 5, Sims entered Casey’s General Store at 5256 Illinois Route 140 in Bethalto and forcefully took money from the register. He then fled in his car with the baby inside. When police located his car, they pursued him in a chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph. Three of the car’s tires blew out before Sims was caught.

Upon Sims’ arrest, Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Dixon told the BND the child had been returned to his mother.

Hana Muslic

