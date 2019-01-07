South Roxana man charged with armed robbery, manufacturing meth

A South Roxana man is facing multiple charges after police say he attempted to rob an apartment last weekend.

Madison County States Attorneys charged Wayne Mitchell, 39, with one count of armed robbery, one count of unlawful possession and one count of aggravated unlawful participating in methamphetamine manufacturing, police wrote in a news release.

On Jan. 4, South Roxana police were called to an apartment complex on Central Park Place for reports of an armed robbery. Upon investigation, police said they determined Mitchell to be the suspect and arrested him at his home. After executing two search warrants there, police recovered evidence related to the drug charges.

Mitchell remained in Madison County Jail on $150,000 bail on Monday. In the release, police said more criminal charges are expected.