Crime

South Roxana man charged with armed robbery, manufacturing meth

By Hana Muslic

January 07, 2019 06:23 PM

Wayne Mitchell, of South Roxana, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, meth possession and meth manufacturing on Jan. 4.
Wayne Mitchell, of South Roxana, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, meth possession and meth manufacturing on Jan. 4. South Roxana Police Department
Wayne Mitchell, of South Roxana, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, meth possession and meth manufacturing on Jan. 4. South Roxana Police Department

A South Roxana man is facing multiple charges after police say he attempted to rob an apartment last weekend.

Madison County States Attorneys charged Wayne Mitchell, 39, with one count of armed robbery, one count of unlawful possession and one count of aggravated unlawful participating in methamphetamine manufacturing, police wrote in a news release.

On Jan. 4, South Roxana police were called to an apartment complex on Central Park Place for reports of an armed robbery. Upon investigation, police said they determined Mitchell to be the suspect and arrested him at his home. After executing two search warrants there, police recovered evidence related to the drug charges.

Mitchell remained in Madison County Jail on $150,000 bail on Monday. In the release, police said more criminal charges are expected.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

local

crime

local

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  