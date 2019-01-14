Crime

Man previously convicted of second-degree murder now going to prison for gun charge

By Hana Muslic

January 14, 2019 08:21 PM

A Belleville man who had previously been convicted of second-degree murder was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for a gun possession charge on Monday.

Anthony J. LeFlore, 54, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the office of U.S. District Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft wrote in a news release. Federal law prohibits him from possessing any firearms or ammunition because of a 2011 St. Clair County Court conviction for second-degree murder.

At his plea hearing in October, LeFlore admitted that he sold a .22-caliber rifle to another person in Cahokia on Nov. 6, 2017, the release stated. He also admitted that he’d possessed a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition, a plastic bag with 20 more rounds of ammunition and a third plastic bag with one round of 9mm-caliber ammunition.

After he is released from prison, LeFlore will be required to serve three years of supervised release, the release stated.

