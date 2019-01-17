Crime

Mom accused in daughter’s diabetes-related death pleads not guilty

By Lexi Cortes

January 17, 2019 02:32 PM

The mother accused of hiding her daughter’s diabetes diagnosis for years and failing to treat it with insulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges she faces in the teenager’s death.

Amber L. Hampshire’s attorney John Stobbs entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf Jan. 10, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

Stobbs couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Hampshire was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment last month.

Her 14-year-old daughter, Emily, died from diabetic ketoacidosis on Nov. 3, five years after doctors told them she had diabetes and nine months after she was prescribed insulin, according to police records.

Police found no evidence that the insulin prescription was ever filled.

Hampshire’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Madison County Courthouse.

