Mother accused in daughter’s diabetes-related death indicted by grand jury

An Alton mother has been indicted by a grand jury on involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges in her teenage daughter’s death.

Emily Hampshire, 14, died in November from a serious complication of diabetes when she didn’t have enough insulin in her body, according to police documents.

Her mother, Amber L. Hampshire, 39, is accused of trying to hide Emily’s diabetes diagnosis from family, her school and doctors in the hospital where she died.

Amber Hampshire is also accused of failing to treat Emily’s condition with the insulin she had been prescribed nine months before her death. Police found no evidence that the prescription was ever filled, according to an application for a search warrant.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has said it wasn’t because of poverty or addiction.

“There’s none of that in this case,” Gibbons said. “There’s nothing to explain this.”

Amber Hampshire’s attorney, John Stobbs, declined to comment on the Jan. 24 grand jury indictment.

She has pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

The search warrant application states that the parents told police Emily had been sick with vomiting, diarrhea and nausea in the days before she died. Gibbons said they don’t believe Emily’s father, Zachary, knew about her diagnosis.

Police found pamphlets on diabetes care, tools for blood glucose testing and insulin delivery devices when they searched the family’s Alton home.

Amber and Zachary Hampshire left her last court appearance together. Her preliminary hearing was postponed at the time, and Stobbs told Fox2Now that he expected a grand jury to weigh in.