Glen Carbon police ask for help in finding man who tried to abduct 13-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl in Glen Carbon.

About 3 p.m. on Monday, the girl was walking home from a bus stop on Cottonwood Trace Drive when a white four-door car pulled up next to her, a news release from Glen Carbon Patrol Commander Lt. Wayne White stated. The girl told police that a man around the ages of 20 to 30 rolled down his window and ordered her into the vehicle.

The girl told police she screamed and ran from the scene. According to the release, the driver did not attempt to exit his car or use force against the child. No one was injured during the incident.

There have been no other reports of attempted kidnappings in Glen Carbon recently, the release stated.

“The Glen Carbon Police Department takes reports of this nature extremely seriously and a full investigation is being conducted,” White wrote.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 618-288-7226.