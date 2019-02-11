Crime

St. Louis man faces gun charges after nearly slamming into patrol car, police say

By Carolyn P Smith

February 11, 2019 06:12 PM

Study says St. Louis is the least-safe city in U.S.

A WalletHub study found St. Louis the least-safe city out of a list of 182 locations.
By
Up Next
A WalletHub study found St. Louis the least-safe city out of a list of 182 locations.
By
Alorton

A St. Louis man is facing gun charges after police say he tossed a weapon from the stolen vehicle he was driving early Saturday morning.

Shawn Sullivan, 19, of the 2700 block of Hillman Lane, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer..

He is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Alorton Police Captain Rory Stewart said Sullivan almost hit a patrol car near Club Onyx. The officer then arrested the suspect without resistance, Stewart said.

Stewart added that two females were in the car with Sullivan. One told police that Sullivan tossed a gun past her and out the passenger window.

Police recovered a 9 mm weapon with a live chamber in the 4800 block of Old Missouri, Stewart said.

Stewart said that the two women in the car were cousins. One had just met the suspect on Facebook and the other was invited along, Stewart added.

One of the females in the car had a juvenile arrest warrant and was taken to the juvenile detention center.



Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

crime

HOMEPAGE

crime

local

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  