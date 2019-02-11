Crime

Police investigating after man, 46, shot in Centreville

By Carolyn P Smith

February 11, 2019 08:30 PM

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By
Centreville

Police are searching for suspects after a 46-year-old man was shot in the upper torso Sunday night in Centreville.

The victim, who was not identified, has been hospitalized.

Police were dispatched about midnight to the 7100 block of Russell Avenue where they found a 46-year-old black male who had sustained a gunshot wound, Centreville Sgt. DeMarius Thomas said.

“The victim said he was standing outside when a car pulled up and shot at him twice, hitting him once,” Thomas said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 618-332-1184.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

crime

HOMEPAGE

local

crime

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  