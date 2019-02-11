Police investigating after man, 46, shot in Centreville

Police are searching for suspects after a 46-year-old man was shot in the upper torso Sunday night in Centreville.

The victim, who was not identified, has been hospitalized.

Police were dispatched about midnight to the 7100 block of Russell Avenue where they found a 46-year-old black male who had sustained a gunshot wound, Centreville Sgt. DeMarius Thomas said.

“The victim said he was standing outside when a car pulled up and shot at him twice, hitting him once,” Thomas said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 618-332-1184.