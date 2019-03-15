East St. Louis man charged for his role in Belleville carjacking

An East St. Louis man has been charged with two felonies for his part in a Belleville carjacking that took place in late February.

Darron Covington, 19, was charged Friday with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearms and armed robbery with a firearm by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

He was taken into custody by Belleville detectives on Wednesday, along with three juveniles, who are 17-, 14-and 15-years old who were arrested early this week.

The group confronted two men inside a vehicle at 11:3 p.m. on Feb. 26. While brandishing a gun, the suspects demanded the mens’ phones and a wallet and ordered them to lay on the ground. Two of the suspects left with the man’s 2007 Pontiac Vibe as two others fled on foot, firing a single round from the gun.