Three juveniles and one adult arrested in Belleville carjacking

By Hana Muslic

March 13, 2019 10:16 PM

Three juveniles and one adult have been arrested in a Belleville carjacking case.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, a man called police and informed them he’d been visiting a friend and they were both inside his vehicle when they were confronted by four to five men brandishing a gun. The suspects demanded the men’s phones and a wallet and ordered them to lay on the ground. Then, two of the suspects left in the 2007 Pontiac Vibe as two others fled on foot, firing a single round from the gun.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, and that a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were placed in custody earlier in the week. The juveniles were taken to St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center pending referral to the Juvenile Court System and the adult will be held at the Belleville Police Department pending review by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

