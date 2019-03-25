Florida man who traveled to have sex with Troy teen sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Florida man who traveled to the metro-east to have sex with a 13-year-old Troy girl last year has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
A federal jury found Emmanuel D. Abdon guilty of enticement of a minor and traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct in November.
Abdon was arrested in Troy last January after police say he visited the girl’s home three times to engage in sexual intercourse. A 14-year-old friend of the girl told her foster mother about Abdon’s relationship with the 13-year-old that was carried out through text messaging, FaceTime and Snapchat from December 2017 until Jan 2018.
At his first trial, jurors heard five hours of video they weren’t supposed to hear of Abdon being interrogated by Troy police, causing the case to go to a mistrial, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. According to the report, he told Troy police he thought the girl was in eighth or ninth grade and admitted to “sexting” her, but denied any plans to have sex with her.
