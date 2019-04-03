Crime

Man charged with multiple sex crimes police say happened years ago in St. Clair County

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By

A man has been charged with multiple sex crime felonies for incidents that allegedly occurred in St. Clair County multiple times from 2008 to 2013.

On Friday, Shawn A. Lafollette, 49, was charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, charging documents from St. Clair County Court state.

The documents indicate the sex crimes Lafollette is accused of committing occurred in January 2008, January 2010, January 2012 and December 2013. According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the alleged victim, who was under the age of 13 when the crimes occurred, only recently felt comfortable disclosing the information to police.

Fleshren said the victim initially came forward in Franklin County, Missouri, at the end of 2018 and during a police investigation there, it was revealed that some of the alleged crimes also happened in St. Clair County. Lafollette will be prosecuted for the Missouri crimes and the Illinois crimes separately, Fleshren said.

Lafollette remained in police custody in Franklin County as of Wednesday afternoon, Fleshren said.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  

Read Next

Crime

Caseyville man charged after police say he shot a juvenile in the head

An 18-year-old Caseyville, Illinois, man has been charged as an adult with aggravated battery, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police say he shot a juvenile in the head on March 29.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

Centreville man dies after being shot at Centreville strip club

Crime

Disgruntled woman attacked Swansea bank employee with pepper spray, police say

Crime

Man stabbed multiple times during fight at East St. Louis club

Crime

Fairview Heights police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service