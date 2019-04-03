Man charged with multiple sex crimes police say happened years ago in St. Clair County

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A man has been charged with multiple sex crime felonies for incidents that allegedly occurred in St. Clair County multiple times from 2008 to 2013.

On Friday, Shawn A. Lafollette, 49, was charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, charging documents from St. Clair County Court state.

The documents indicate the sex crimes Lafollette is accused of committing occurred in January 2008, January 2010, January 2012 and December 2013. According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the alleged victim, who was under the age of 13 when the crimes occurred, only recently felt comfortable disclosing the information to police.

Fleshren said the victim initially came forward in Franklin County, Missouri, at the end of 2018 and during a police investigation there, it was revealed that some of the alleged crimes also happened in St. Clair County. Lafollette will be prosecuted for the Missouri crimes and the Illinois crimes separately, Fleshren said.

Lafollette remained in police custody in Franklin County as of Wednesday afternoon, Fleshren said.