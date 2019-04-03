Crime

Caseyville man charged after police say he shot a juvenile in the head

An 18-year-old Caseyville man faces multiple felony charges after police say he shot a juvenile in the head Friday.

On Tuesday, Tyler J. Files was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon while under 21 for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head with a handgun March 29, charging documents from St. Clair County Court state.

Caseyville police were called to the 800 block of Old Caseyville Road that night for a report of shots fired, a news release from Police Chief Tom Coppotelli stated Wednesday. When police arrived at the scene, they talked to a male who said he’d been shot at. At the same time, police wrote, another male arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Files’ bond was set at $100,000. He faces up to 30 years in prison for each of the aggravated battery charges, up to 45 years in prison for the armed robbery charge and up to 3 years in prison for the unlawful use of a weapon charge.

Read Next

Crime

Man charged with multiple sex crimes police say happened years ago in St. Clair County

A man has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual assault in St. Clair County Court in Illinois for crimes police say happened from 2008 to 2013.

