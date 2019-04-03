Caseyville man charged after police say he shot a juvenile in the head

An 18-year-old Caseyville man faces multiple felony charges after police say he shot a juvenile in the head Friday.

On Tuesday, Tyler J. Files was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon while under 21 for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head with a handgun March 29, charging documents from St. Clair County Court state.

Caseyville police were called to the 800 block of Old Caseyville Road that night for a report of shots fired, a news release from Police Chief Tom Coppotelli stated Wednesday. When police arrived at the scene, they talked to a male who said he’d been shot at. At the same time, police wrote, another male arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Files’ bond was set at $100,000. He faces up to 30 years in prison for each of the aggravated battery charges, up to 45 years in prison for the armed robbery charge and up to 3 years in prison for the unlawful use of a weapon charge.

