The News-Democrat has obtained videos of a Belleville West High School fight that prompted the school to call police officers who arrested four students on April 10.

A police spokesman could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Police said last week that three of the four students are released to their parents, pending review by the St. Clair County State’s



Attorney’s office, while the fourth was taken to the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center and that this student might face felony charges.

A spokesman for the state’s attorney’s office could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

A parent of a Belleville West student released the videos to the BND.





The incident carried over from fight that began April 9 and was reignited when one of the students confronted another at approximately 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier said last week.