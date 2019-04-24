O’Fallon man accused of burning wife to death charged with first-degree murder

O’Fallon police searching for suspect in death of burned woman O'Fallon police were on scene April 22, 2019, near the Family Sports Park investigating a homicide after a woman was burned to death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK O'Fallon police were on scene April 22, 2019, near the Family Sports Park investigating a homicide after a woman was burned to death.

The husband of an O’Fallon woman who was burned to death Monday morning has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and battery by way of a flammable substance in her death.

Police announced the charges against Andrew Montez McKissick, 36, at a press conference at the O’Fallon Public Safety building Wednesday afternoon.

Bond has been set at $2 million. He is still being held in a Memphis, Tennessee jail, awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Sherry Billups, 35, was killed after being set on fire near the Family Sports Park in O’Fallon, just blocks away from her home in the 600 block of West Madison Street.

Immediately, her husband, McKissick, was considered a suspect and police told the public he was wanted for questioning. He was captured later that night by Memphis police.

MicKissick had a criminal past, according to St. Clair County Circuit Court records. He’d been charged with unlawful restraint in 2010, aggravated battery causing harm to a police officer in 2007 and aggravated battery with a firearm in 2002. He was recently paroled and living with Billups when the incident occurred.

Police Chief Eric Van Hook said the department had been called to their residence for domestic issues on more than one occasion.