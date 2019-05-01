O’Fallon man sentenced to 80 years in prison for murder and attempted murder

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An O’Fallon man was sentenced to a total of 80 years in prison for the murder and attempted murder of two individuals in 2017.

Eazs A. Harper was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Kyle Savant and the attempted murder of Samuel Randall. He was also found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery through discharge of a firearm and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In June 2017, Harper shot Kyle Savant in the chest, killing him, and played a “substantial” part in the attempted murder of Samuel Randall, who Illinois state prosecutors say he shot twice.

Randall survived the incident but suffered life changing injuries as a result of the shooting.

A motive for the shooting is unclear. Police haven’t said whether the three were acquainted.

Harper had previously been convicted for hijacking a vehicle. He was already in Madison County jail at the time he was charged on unrelated drug charges stemming from an arrest in Pontoon Beach, Doiron said.

He was sentenced to 49 years for first-degree murder and 31 years on attempted first-degree murder Tuesday, April 30. Those sentences will be served consecutively. Harper also was sentenced to an additional 14 years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, which will be served concurrently with his other charges.

The investigation of this case was performed by the Illinois State Police. The case was presided over by Circuit Judge John O’Gara, and prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Erin Conner and First Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Sallerson.