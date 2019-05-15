Autopsy completed for body of Swansea man found in Cahokia creek

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Swansea man whose decomposed body was found in a Cahokia creek Monday.

On Wednesday, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye positively identified the body as Ira Dickinson, 37, from Swansea.

Dye said that though an autopsy had been completed, the cause of death was still unknown. However, he did say Dickinson’s death “does not appear to be suspicious.”

Dickinson’s body was found partially submerged in a creek in the 100 block of Jerome Lane in Cahokia by a passer-by Monday afternoon. The death is being investigated by the Cahokia Police Department.