Crime

Autopsy completed for body of Swansea man found in Cahokia creek

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Swansea man whose decomposed body was found in a Cahokia creek Monday.

On Wednesday, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye positively identified the body as Ira Dickinson, 37, from Swansea.

Dye said that though an autopsy had been completed, the cause of death was still unknown. However, he did say Dickinson’s death “does not appear to be suspicious.”

Dickinson’s body was found partially submerged in a creek in the 100 block of Jerome Lane in Cahokia by a passer-by Monday afternoon. The death is being investigated by the Cahokia Police Department.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  