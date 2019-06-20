Man charged in 2015 double-murder accused of attempting to harass witness

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A man accused in a 2015 double-murder in East St. Louis has been charged with attempting to harass a potential witness against him.

Tony Townsend, 20, was charged June 17 in St. Clair County Court. According to the charging documents, Townsend allegedly asked Marquita L. Davis, 38, also of East St. Louis, to send messages to someone named “Jerrad” with the intent of harassing Domitri Wilbourn, the potential witness. Davis is facing a similar charge.

Charging documents state the alleged harassment occurred between June 13 and June 16.

Townsend has been in St. Clair County Jail since April 2017, when he was arrested in connection with the May 2015 murders of Isaac Monigan, 19, and Robert Burrow, 20, jail records indicate.

Monigan and Burrow’s bodies were found just after midnight June 24, 2015, in a stolen SUV in East St. Louis. Townsend was found guilty of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking in July 2015 and still has two pending counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings.

Townsend was charged in February 2018 with aggravated battery after he was accused of shooting Wilbourn in the leg with a handgun.

His trial for the two murder charges and aggravated battery charge has been set for July 8 in St. Clair County Court. According to jail records, his bail remains set at $1.025 million, but there is a hold so that bail cannot be posted.

Davis is being held in St. Clair County Jail on $50,000 bond.