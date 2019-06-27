Centralia teen sentenced in ‘Russian Roulette’ death of 13-year-old

20 kids ages 10 to 19 have been shot and killed in Southern Illinois since 2014 According to data from the national Gun Violence Archive, 532 children and teenagers have been fatally shot in Illinois in the last five years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the national Gun Violence Archive, 532 children and teenagers have been fatally shot in Illinois in the last five years.

A Centralia teen has been sentenced to a maximum sentence of up to five years in juvenile detention Wednesday for his part in 13-year-old Jaden Krauss’ death.

In May, the juvenile plead guilty in Marion County county to involuntary manslaughter after Krauss was shot in the head on a rainy morning in early May.

Judge Ericka Sanders made the decision after hearing three and a half hours of testimony and argument, according to Southern Illinois Now. That included videotaped interviews with the 15-year-old and others who were present in the home at 103 South Pine where Krauss was killed in May.

The testimony indicated that Krauss died during a “Russian Roulette” type game where the defendant pointed a gun with one live bullet at his own head and then to other juveniles in the room until Krauss was shot in the head.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

However, the teen claimed that Krauss was shot while he was cleaning the weapon. That weapon was never found during the investigation.

The 15-year-old stated he was sorry in a statement that he would have never shot Krauss on purpose.

According to Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Doran, after he was shot Krauss’ body was carried down a flight of stairs and placed on the front porch. She also stated that bloody towels and rags were found in the home and that there was some evidence that the gun was removed from the property and hidden.

She asked for the maximum sentence for the defendant because of his dishonesty and attempts to hide the truth.

Five years is the maximum sentence for a juvenile, however, the actual length of the sentence will be determined by Department of Corrections staff.

Krauss’ mother and grandmother made victim impact statements in which they recalled the teen’s talent for making people laugh and their disbelief over his death, the radio station reported.

His mother, Jaianna Grant, told the defendant he had given her son a life sentence but had his entire life still ahead of him.