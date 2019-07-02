Centreville man who allegedly murdered woman, shot at police is charged with felonies

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Centreville man who allegedly shot at police officers, murdered a woman and caused the closing of Interstate 255 has been charged with several felonies.

Timothy Stokes, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon by St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric.

He is accused of shooting Michelle Williams on Sunday before firing a 9 mm pistol at Illinois State troopers on Interstate 255 in St. Clair County.

Illinois State Police caught Stokes Sunday after a several hour manhunt that shut down Interstate 255 north of I-64 Sunday. At about 7 a.m., police blocked all lanes of the highway at mile marker 21, near Caseyville, as well as the I-64 westbound ramp to I-255 northbound.

Police were dispatched at 6 a.m. Sunday to reports of a man walking in the median on I-255. When he was approached, he fired several shots at officers before running into the woods. A state trooper returned fire, but no one was hurt during the exchange.

Stokes was arrested at 10:50 a.m. off of Forest Boulevard, a half-mile north of the interstate.

Stokes fit the description of the suspect in the early-morning homicide in East St. Louis, Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye identified Williams, 24, whose last known address was in East St. Louis. Dye said Williams was shot and killed in the middle of the street in front of the Mobil gas station at 83rd and State streets. She was pronounced dead at 5:47 a.m.

Stokes was convicted of armed robbery in 1993 and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in 1996.

His bond has been set at $1 million and is being held at St. Clair County Jail.