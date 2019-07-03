Man and woman accused of shooting at police during pursuit charged with attempted murder

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A man and woman from Missouri are each facing a slew of charges following a police chase through Washington County on Tuesday.

Jared M. Queen, 40, of St. Clair, and Maria M. Moore, 40, of Wright City, were each charged with nine counts, including attempted first-degree murder, resisting police and aggravated discharge of a firearm, online court records show.

According to Washington County Sheriff Len Campbell, the two led police on a car chase that began in Centralia. A citizen had called Centralia police to tell them there was a Jaguar sedan on the road and that a person was beating on something in the back seat of the car. When police located the car and attempted to investigate the situation, the driver sped off, attempting to elude police.

The car then proceeded through Washington County via Illinois 177, Campbell wrote on Facebook. During the pursuit, the people in the car were firing at police cars with a long gun. The vehicle finally stopped in Coulterville and Queen and Moore were arrested.

Bond for Queen and Moore has been set at $3 million each. The case was investigated by Centralia, Walmac, Nashville and Okawville police departments, as well as the Washington and Perry County sheriff’s offices and the Illinois State Police.

No one was injured during the pursuit, Campbell said.