Twin brothers charged with shooting of three in Madison that left 15-year-old dead

Two twin brothers were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the fatal killing of a 15-year-old Madison boy and the wounding of two others Monday.

The suspects were identified as Corion D. Mosley and Torion D. Mosley, both 21, who lived in a house in the 1500 block of South Fifth Street in Madison.

They each were charged Wednesday morning by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The pair are being held on $1 million bail in the Madison County Jail.

The shootings stemmed from a feud that was building up over the past couple of days between the brothers and the three who were shot, said Lt. Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police Department, who headed up the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

“This case progressed quickly because eyewitnesses on the scene helped,” Novacich said.





The victim who died was identified as Omarion Coleman, 15. The other two, a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old, both males, were not identified. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Novacich said.

The shootings occurred in the 1500 block of South 4th Street, about a block away from where the Mosley brothers lived in Madison.

The victims were shot at around 7:40 p.m. All were taken to an area hospital, where Omarion later died.





Police said Torion Mosley was caught first at his home on South 5th Street. Corion was caught later.

This is the third shooting in the metro-east in recent weeks where a person 15 or under was shot and killed.





▪ A 15-year-old boy, Michael Henderson III, was with some friends when he was shot and killed on June 25 in East St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 800 bock of South 15th Street at Baker Avenue.

No one has been arrested in that killing. The case is being jointly investigated by Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police.

▪ A 14-year-old East St. Louis student, Jaylon McKenzie, was struck and killed by a stray bullet while attending a large party in Venice in late April.

Jaylon was a promising football player at East Side High School. The party was held at the home of a Venice alderwoman.