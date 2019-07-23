State police stop short of connecting homicides of three metro-east women

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Illinois State Police told media at its Collinsville headquarters Tuesday that there are similarities between the three women whose bodies were found in Washington Park and East St. Louis over the last two weeks.

But Calvin Brown, ISP’s Zone 6 acting director of investigations, stopped short of saying the presumed homicides are related.

The first victim was identified as Sandra Reckmann, 49, of Alhambra. Her body was found in an area of overgrown vegetation in the 1600 block of 56th Street in Washington Park around 5 a.m. on July 9.

Less than 24 hours later, the body of Bridgett B. Williams, 56, of Washington Park, was found around 3:10 a.m. on July 10.

On Monday, the body of Amanda Legare, 38, of Belleville, was found on Jefferson Street at Bellevue.

Brown said all three women are connected by their lifestyle, on which he did not elaborate. The cases also are similar in that each victim’s body was discovered in the early morning hours of the day, the places each frequented and that each died of gunshots.

He did not answer questions from the assembled media.

Brown added that there will be added police patrols in both East St. Louis and Washington Park by both local agencies and state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP Zone 6 Investigations at 618-346-3721. Those who want to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-371-8477 (tips).