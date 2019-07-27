Two more arrested in Wood River Police’s weeklong string of meth-related drug busts

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

Two more have been charged in a string of drug busts by the Wood River Police Department, bringing the week’s total to eight.

Police executed a drug search warrant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street in Wood River as a result of an ongoing undercover operation conducted by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit.

Chad L. Taylor, 33, and Shanna M. Murrell, 33, were taken into custody during the search. Both suspects live at the home.

The drug unit obtained the search warrant after making an undercover illegal narcotic purchase from Taylor. He was charged earlier in July for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, for which bond was set at $80,000.

Illegal narcotics were found during the search of the home in possession of both Taylor and Murrell. The two were taken into custody and transported to Wood river City Jail where they are charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $15,000 each.

Earlier in the week, six people were arrested and charged during a two-day spree of drug busts at several different locations throughout the city. Charges ranged from unlawful possession of methamphetamine to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

“Those who choose to sell illegal narcotics within the city limits of the City of Wood River will continue to get the attention of the Wood River Police Department,” the department stated in a press release.