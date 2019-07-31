Oklahoma man charged with attempting to sexually assault woman in a car in Caseyville

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

An Oklahoma man faces two felony charges in St. Clair County after police say he tried to sexually abuse a woman in Caseyville.

Carl E. Eckhoff, 54, from Bristow, Oklahoma, was charged on Wednesday with one count of attempted criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint, charging documents state.

According to the documents, on either Sunday or Monday, Eckhoff “placed his body” near a 38-year-old woman and “attempted to commit an act of sexual penetration.” The documents also state he physically prevented her from leaving her vehicle.

Online court records show that the case against Eckhoff has pending grand jury actions in Caseyville.

Eckhoff is being held at St. Clair County Jail on a $100,000 bond.