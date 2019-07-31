New Baden man pleads guilty to stealing an Uber driver’s car in St. Louis

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A New Baden man has admitted to stealing an Uber driver’s car in St. Louis last fall.

On Wednesday, Robert W. Rives, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, a news release from the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri stated.

On Oct. 3, Rives was a passenger in a Chevy Impala that had immediately turned in front of a Mitsubishi and then stopped, the release stated. Rives exited the passenger side and approached the driver of the Mitsubishi, who was driving for Uber Eats and making a delivery.

Rives then produced a firearm and demanded the driver to give him his vehicle, the release stated. The victim complied and Rives then entered the Mitsubishi and drove off following the Impala. Numerous items in the stolen car included a Rock River AR-15 rifle and two handguns.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Later that day, the release stated, Rives was arrested in the same type of vehicle he had stolen and officers recovered the AR-15 and the handguns.

According to the release, carjacking carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The use of a firearm during a crime of violence carries a minimum penalty of five years and a fine of $250,000.

Rives’ sentencing has been set for Oct. 25.