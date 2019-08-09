Money meant for sick children was stolen in Caseyville. Here’s how you can help.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Caseyville Police are raising money to replace charity donations a man charged Friday allegedly stole from a local business.

In June, Caseyville officers responded to a Dairy Queen in reference to a theft. A man had stolen a donation bin for the Children’s Miracle Network, a North American nonprofit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children’s health issues.

The bin had several hundreds of dollars in it at the time, according to police.

A suspect, Jack G. Ingram, of Cahokia, was identified through an investigation of the theft and charged Friday with theft. His bond has been set at $40,000 and he is currently in custody in Missouri awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Caseyville Police said Friday they want to raise money to replace the funds Ingram is accused of stealing. The department has set a goal of raising $500 and have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the money. All funds raised will go to the Children’s Miracle Network, police said.

Donations are also being accepted at the Caseyville Police Department 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.